Staff vacancy in South Dublin County Council highest in 3 years due to ‘cost of accommodation’

South Dublin County Council has the highest level of staff vacancy in three years due to the cost of accommodation in the city, councillors have been told.

The local authority is dealing with an 11pc vacancy rate in staffing, with a particular need for entry level staff.

“We don’t have specific staffing issues in relation to tenant-in-situ but we do have staffing issues across the organisation,” said Danny McLoughlin, Chief executive of South Dublin County Council.

“We have a rate of vacancy of around 11pc which is the highest it has been in three years. It normally trends at about 7pc per annum.

“We have a particular difficulty with clerical, entry level staff and that is a function of two things.

“It's a function of a buoyant labour market and a function of the relative rate of pay and what is needed to live in Dublin.

“That's an unfortunate fact across all disciplines regardless of where you work, it is difficult to employ people at entry level right now because of the cost of accommodation and availability,” he said.

The comment came from questions from councillors at Tuesday’s monthly meetings regarding staffing levels in the housing department to deal with a high volume of housing applications.