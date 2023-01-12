Staff shortages made it ‘difficult’ for Stillorgan restaurant to survive

A shortage of hospitality staff and issues around work permits made it “difficult” for a Stillorgan restaurant to remain open.

Gotham South Restaurant and Café closed its doors yesterday and owner, David Barry, said hospitality staff leaving the industry was one of the main reasons behind the decision.

“It wasn’t easy to make the decision, but we decided it was the best thing to do when we could still pay all our bills rather than waiting until we couldn’t,” he said.

“January and February are always poor times in hospitality and our last six months of 2022 were very disappointing.

“It’s difficult to get staff, it’s rare that we’d have potential staff living in the area, so it was a long commute for people to come to work.

“It was easier to get staff in the other two places, Stillorgan was challenging in that regard.

“Twenty hours is the limit for students, it’s been an issue for years. There’s been a lot of issues with work permits too for full-time staff.

“One of the unexpected side effects from the pandemic has been the loss of hospitality workers.

“We’ve become more dependent on those 20-hour students, but they don’t replace skilled chefs with years of training.”

Mr Barry believes “the government and Department of Enterprise were very slow to recognise the depth of the problem” of work permits for those from abroad.

“Getting the work permits is a very slow and costly process. Last Autumn, we successfully got a work permit for a chef who worked for us part-time when he was a student here years ago,” he said.

“He wanted to come back to Ireland, so we went through all the hoops, paid the money and got a work permit, then he was refused an entry visa because he came from Pakistan.

“The Department of Enterprise is granting work permits, but meanwhile the Department of Foreign Affairs is turning around and refusing entry visas.

“We tried to appeal the process before Christmas, but we were told it could take six months.

“This poor guy was getting ready to leave, giving up his lease and getting ready to move all his stuff.”

Hospitality can be a very stressful business, especially when “you’re working when other people are relaxing”, Mr Barry added.

“So many chefs have left the business. Over the pandemic they probably realised what it’s like not working weekends and when their friends are out socialising at night.

“That’s a problem because weekends and evenings are busy for hospitality staff. It was tough keeping three different places running and doing it with staff shortages.”

Mr Barry is hoping to solve his staff shortage problem by relocating his Stillorgan employees to his other restaurants, Gotham Café on St Anne’s Street and Independent Pizza in Drumcondra.

“We let some part-timers go, but the full-time staff were offered to relocate to our other restaurants because we could readily use them. It depends on whether the staff want to make the move or not,” he said.