St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview gets green light for 785 apartments and mental health facility

St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview has been given the green light for a 785-unit apartment scheme and new mental health facility.

Dublin City Council granted the planning permission this week with fewer units than originally sought, down from 811 units to 785.

The €300m scheme will be located on hospital grounds on Richmond Road and Concert Avenue. The nine residential blocks will range from two to 11 storeys in height, reduced from the 13 storeys originally sought.

The development received more than 50 observations from local residents, a local sports club and elected representatives, mostly objecting to the scheme.

The objections were largely made due to the scale, height and density of the project.

Objections said the scheme would be an “overdevelopment” in the area, causing a loss of privacy and there was a “lack of affordability of units”.

Objections also said existing amenities in the area would not cope with the increase in population and cause traffic and parking issues.

The scheme will consist of 18 studio apartments, 377 one-bed units, 335 two-bed units, and 55 three-bed units. Some 303 of these units will be used for Build to Rent.

Plans for the large-scale residential development include space for a retail unit, café, gym, creche, co-working space, library and community hall.

The new mental health facility will provide 73 beds on the grounds of a listed building dating from 1861.

According to planning documents, the new hospital buildings are needed to “replace the ageing and unsuitable current hospital buildings as they are no longer fit for purpose”.

St Vincent’s is working with developers, The Royalton Group, to design and construct the new hospital and residential buildings.

In order to fund the new hospital, the Board of St Vincent’s Fairview has agreed to provide a high quality residential development on undeveloped land, which includes a new public park.

“Supporting residential development being brought forward to fund the new hospital and to provide an appropriate utilisation of the overall landholding in St Vincent’s Hospital Fairview’s control,” planning documents said.

The development includes the partial demolition and change of use of the existing hospital building and protected structures on the site, including Brooklawn, Richmond House, the Laundry building and Rose Cottage.

The proposal includes the demolition of the westernmost range of the hospital building, which includes St Teresa’s and the Freeman Wing, extensions to the south and north of the main hospital building, including the conservatory extension.

It also includes hospital buildings and outbuildings located to the north of the existing main hospital building, St Joseph’s Adolescent School, Crannog Day Hospital and extensions to the Old Laundry Building and Rose Cottage.

Access to the new hospital and associated grounds will be provided from Richmond Road and Convent Avenue and a separate vehicular access to the residential development will be provided from Richmond Road.