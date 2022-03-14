St Patrick’s Day parade to celebrate James Joyce’s Dublin with 100 cyclists

Councillor Donna Cooney, filmmaker Norma Burke, Darina Gallagher, Director of the James Joyce Centre, and Martina Devlin, author and journalist, at the launch of the Joyce-Cycle. Pic: Phil Murray, Dublin Cycling Campaign

Up to 100 cyclists are to take part in this week’s St Patrick’s Festival parade in Dublin to mark the centenary of James Joyce’s Ulysses.

The Joyce-Cycle, sponsored by Dublin City Council and Healthy Ireland, will take in some of the well-known places referenced in the novel as Leopold Bloom travels through the capital.

The event will also include a special ‘bicycle bed’, from which extracts of Molly Bloom’s famous soliloquy will be performed.

Darina Gallagher, director of the James Joyce Centre, said the event would allow Dubliners and visitors to explore and discover the city through the celebrated novel, first published in 1922 and considered one of the finest literary achievements of the 20th century.

“James Joyce once declared that if Dublin one day suddenly disappeared, it could be reconstructed out of Ulysses,” she said.

“Like Leopold Bloom, we can find all of life’s wonder and energy in the city’s streets, waterways, cafes, pubs, theatres, libraries, museums, sandy beaches, parks, and, of course, its people.”

Author and journalist Martina Devlin, who was special guest at the event’s launch, said: “Joyce wrote the most passionate, captivating, manipulative, rapturous soliloquy in the entire history of soliloquies for his character Molly Bloom.

“It expresses female desire in all its playful, erotic confidence – and he was inspired to do that by Nora Barnacle. She was a woman and a half, just like Molly.”

Councillor Donna Cooney, ‘Bicycle Mayor’ of Dublin and artistic director of the Joyce-Cycle, said participants will be wearing blue and yellow ribbons, with sunflowers attached to their hats and jackets, in a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“Leopold Bloom’s epic journey through Dublin will be brought to life with cyclists wearing amazing period costumes while riding an array of beautiful bikes,” she added.

The Dublin Cycling Campaign said they were delighted to be back in the parade for the first time since 2019.