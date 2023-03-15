St Patrick’s Day parade: road closures across Dublin this weekend

Manager Vera Pauw with Larkview FC's under-10 girls team announcing the Ireland women’s football team as the St Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal

Up to half a million people are expected to line the route of this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, which kicks off at noon on Friday.

The parade will include a record 4,000 participants and feature 15 marching bands from across Ireland, the US and Canada.

The Ireland women’s football team, who made history last year by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time, will act as grand marshal.

As the parade winds its way across the city, there will be road closures and traffic diversions in place, some of which will last throughout the weekend.

The following roads will be closed on Thursday, March 16:

Westmoreland Street – closed from 6am until 3pm on Friday.

Custom House Quay – from 7pm until 6am on Monday.

Liffey Street West, Benburb Street, Ellis Street, Hendrick Place – from 5pm until midnight.

Western Way – from 7pm until 3pm on Friday.

The following roads will be closed on Friday, March 17:

Mountjoy St, Mountjoy St Middle, Wellington St Lower, Palmerston Place, St Marys Place North, Granby Row, Parnell Sq. North, Parnell Sq. East, Cavendish Row, O'Connell Street, O'Connell Bridge – all closed from 4am until 3pm on Friday.

Westmoreland St, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christchurch Place, High Street, Nicholas Street, Patrick St. – all closed from 4am until 5pm on Friday.

New Street South, Clanbrassil St Lower, Kevin Street Upper and Lower – closed from 4am until 6pm on Friday.

Cuffe Street and Stephens Green South – from 4am until 6.30pm on Friday.

Liffey Street West, Benburb Street, Ellis Street and Hendrick Place – closed from 11am on Friday until midnight.

St Michan Street – closed from 3pm until 11pm on Friday for Me Auld Flower.

The following roads will close on Saturday, March 18:

Liffey Street West, Benburb Street, Ellis Street and Hendrick Place – closed from 11am until midnight for festival activities.

St Michan Street – closed from 3pm until 11pm for Me Auld Flower.

Meanwhile, Dublin Bus have advised customers that due to the St Patrick's Festival there will be a number of diversions in place from Thursday, March 16, to Monday, March 20.

Nitelink services will operate Friday and Saturday this weekend, while a Sunday timetable will operate on all routes on St Patrick’s Day. City Tours will not be in operation.

Due to the main parade on Friday, real time information will not be available from approximately 8am to 6pm and diversions will be in place from 5am until 5pm. A full list of diversions can be found here.

On Saturday, a normal service will operate on all Dublin Bus routes.