There was a “spectacular reduction” of litter blackspots in Dublin last year, according to the latest survey in the capital.

However, despite these improvements, the north inner city, Tallaght, Crumlin and the Dublin Airport Environs were the only areas deemed “clean” by the Irish Business Against Litter (Ibal) report.

According to the business group’s survey, plastic bottles and cans continue to be a major source of litter, behind sweet wrappers.

However, there was a fall in the amount of coffee cups found, which accounted for 25pc. The survey also showed that cigarette butts remain a persistent form of litter.

While cleaner than 12 months ago, Ballymun failed to maintain its mid-year “moderately littered” status.

There were only three top ranking sites in the area, two of these were roads and the third was the residential area of Silogue Park. Usually, the Axis Centre in Ballymun is top ranking.

Balbutcher Lane in north Dublin remains the most heavily littered site due to the dumping at the various entrances to the former Ballymun Towers, as well as bags of rubbish and large household items which had been dumped.

However, Dublin city centre had a rise in rankings, with top sites around the city including the Garden of Remembrance, O’Connell Street, Grafton Street and St Stephen’s Green, described as “a wonderful city centre park environment which was not just spotless, but a lovely green space”.

Improvement was noted at Loftus Lane, which was moderately littered compared to heavy levels recorded a few years ago.

Anglesa Row, Kilmainham, Dominic Street Flats, Dominic Lane and Ormond Court were also improved.

There was no improvement at Parnell Square West or the car park at Werburgh Street which are “litter blackspots”.

While Dublin city centre was still ranked as “littered”, the report noted the recent improvement had “happily been maintained, with few heavily littered sites in evidence”.

“The area has seen remarkable changes and developments over the last number of years and this has been reflected in the overall presentation of many areas which were previously abandoned sites,” said the report.

Improvements were noted in the north inner city at Sean O’Casey Avenue, Sheriff Street Upper, Railway Street, the Canal at Charleville Mall and Rutland Street Lower.

There was a “slight improvement” for Tallaght, with seven out of the ten sites surveyed getting the top litter grade.

These included Tallaght village, the bring facility at Fettercairn Community Centre, Village Green shopping centre and Abberly Square.

The sole litter blackspot was the waste ground at Belgard Square, subject to “monumental levels of dumping”. The public park at Westpark Residential was also heavily littered.

Nationwide, cleanliness levels improved by 6pc in 2022, with Naas in Co Kildare taking the top spot, followed Kilkenny and Maynooth.

“The results reflect a pattern of improvement since the peak of the Covid pandemic, when litter levels soared, especially in cities,” said Ibal’s Conor Horgan.

“In particular, we are seeing local authorities concentrate their efforts on ridding areas of heavily littered sites.

“We have no reason to believe this improvement will not be sustained. Cleanliness is a virtuous circle: clean streets beget clean streets, inspiring a pride and consciousness of the environment among people.”