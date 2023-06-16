Special Olympics ‘incredibly important for kids’ as Dublin volunteer travels to Berlin for summer games

Louise Grant, volunteer with the Donabate-Portrane Special Olympics Club in Dublin as she travels to Berlin for the Special Olympics World Games 2023.

Team Ireland jetted off for the Special Olympics in Germany bright and early this morning with a “sea of green” in Dublin Airport.

The Special Olympics Summer Games will take place in Berlin from June 17 to 25. A group of 73 athletes will represent Team Ireland across 12 sports. Across the week 7,000 Special Olympics athletes will compete in 26 sports.

Louise Grant, volunteer with the Donabate-Portrane Special Olympics Club is one of the 60 volunteers supporting Team Ireland in Berlin. The athletes will be supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers.

The north Dublin club has more than 100 members and its Young Athletics Programme caters for children from the age of 4 to 12. Following this individuals progress into a specific area such as basketball, gymnastics and athletics.

“Because they are so young you get them right at the very start,” said Ms Grant. “You coach them on all their fundamental movement skills and you see their progression within weeks.”

Gold and silver medal athlete and club member Rebecca Nolan and basketball head coach Deborah McArdle will also travel to Berlin as basketball officials.

The Dublin based volunteer says the Special Olympics are “incredibly important for kids” with disabilities.

“There are kids that come in and they have autism and it is extremely overwhelming for them. It might take three or four weeks for them to come around and engage in the activity that we do,” she said.

“For some it’s instant, they love the friends, they love the buzz and for others it takes a little bit of time.

“It’s worth sticking with them and we always tell the parents to bring them back because if they engage that little bit extra each week well then that’s a win.

“Everything about the Special Olympics is that they can come into a setting that is comfortable and safe and they play and meet their peers. That is incredibly important for the kids.

“They come in and they run to each other and hug each other because they are so happy to see them. For us that is what it is all about. They are having fun.”

Ms Grant says volunteers are “unbelievably important” for Special Olympics clubs.

“If it wasn’t for volunteers these groups wouldn’t exist. Special Olympics runs on volunteers and if it wasn’t for them these athletes wouldn’t have a club to go to,” she said.

Ms Grant has volunteered with the club since 2016 and says children with special needs have “a lot of choice” now due to the inclusivity of sports clubs across the city.

“When the newer, younger kids come in we focus on them and bring them up through the ranks and the older members branch off into stand alone sports.”

This year marks 20 years since Ireland hosted the first Special Olympics World Games outside of the US, in 2003.

Team Ireland are sponsored by Eir, who have sponsored Special Olympics Ireland since 1985, having worked together to create the longest running charity partnership in the country.