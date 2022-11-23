Spare tickets for Dublin Castle Christmas Market to be released soon

Tickets for Christmas at the Castle were booked out within minutes

Anyone with spare tickets for Dublin Castle’s Christmas market should cancel them if they can’t go.

The Office of Public Works said any tickets returned for Christmas at the Castle will be released to the public again at 1pm on Friday, December 2.

Tickets for this year’s annual market were snapped up within minutes, leaving many people disappointed.

The popular market opens on December 8 and runs for 13 days. The courtyard of the castle will be filled with more than 30 traditional alpine market stalls.

A spokesperson from The Office of Public Works said: “We’re delighted at the level of enthusiasm for Christmas at the Castle this year.

“Our free pre-booked tickets are now booked out. This event has been extremely popular every year as one of the most festive events in the city centre.

“We would ask people who have booked tickets and cannot attend to cancel these tickets through their Eventbrite account.

“This will allow more people to enjoy the event. All returned tickets will be released at 1pm on Friday, December 2.”

The castle entrance will be lined with Christmas trees and light displays, while children will be able to enjoy a fun-fair with a vintage carousel.

The open-air market will also feature performances from Dublin Gospel Choir, New Dublin Voices, Playlist, Crux Voice Ensemble, and others.

“Those who cannot attend Christmas at the Castle can still visit the Dubhlinn Gardens and the current exhibitions in the Coach House Gallery and the Chester Beatty,” the spokesperson added.

“The Office of Public Works is also organising other Christmas events and markets across Dublin with a choir in the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre each weekend.

“There will be a festive market and a family Christmas cycle in Farmleigh House, and a festive market at the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin.”