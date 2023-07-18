South Dublin restaurant owner slams ‘crazy’ costs after paying €40 for 12-pack of toilet roll

The pack of 12 toilet rolls which cost Dublin restaurant 57 The Headline €40

A south Dublin restaurant owner has slammed “crazy” costs after he paid €40 for a 12-pack of toilet roll.

Geoff Carty, owner of 57 The Headline on Clanbrassil Street, joked they may have to introduce “a ‘bring your own roll’ policy”.

He believes the “cheaper and better versions are not on the shelves anymore”.

“My point is, there’s no end in sight. Certain products are understandably expensive because of power, and some aren’t,” he said.

“This is the business end of the cost of living. It’s crazy out there, we all believe there are some unnecessary price increases.

“Some of the dairy has doubled, blue towels, roll, cling film, it all adds up to madness.

“It’s more expensive every couple of weeks. You question it, and you wonder why everything is going up in price. We’re sick of paying ridiculous prices,” he added.

Mr Carty highlighted that the whole industry is feeling the pinch and they’re all frustrated.

“Small businesses don’t have the option to ride it out for a year, you have to react as quickly as you can,” he said.

“We’re closed on Mondays. We were closed on Tuesdays as well, but we found a Mexican family to use our kitchen that night, so we’ve been doing Taco Tuesdays.

“Collectively, in the industry, people are feeling the pinch. Whatever you see on the shelf in a wholesaler, in a newsagent, in a shop, every single item has gone up.

“We’ve been hit by consumables, bits and pieces that people don’t understand. The price of till rolls has gone up, cheese, milk, everything.

“There’s nothing that has not gone up. I’m buying cleaning products, food and drink.

“Paper went up. It’s costly to manufacture, but not everything else is like that and the cost has gone up. It’s a frustration we all have.

“Pubs don’t get water for free; we pay a higher rate as well as restaurants and hotels.

“We’ve to pay for our water, nobody considers that. You can’t charge someone for a pint of water so the price of a meal or the price of a pint will get the stick sometimes,” he added.

