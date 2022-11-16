South Dublin residents object to 15-metre phone mast behind their homes

Residents in South Dublin are in a battle with a telecommunications company over a 15-metre mast erected at the back of their homes.

The residents, who say they were not notified about the mast, believe there are other sites along the road better suited to place the equipment which would not impact their properties.

The mast and utility cabinet were placed on Glenageary Road Upper by telecommunications company Cellnex, on behalf of Eir Mobile, to address a blackspot for mobile and wireless broadband.

“Nobody should have these masts put against their back garden wall,” said local resident Cliona Carroll.

“When they sit in their garden that’s what they are looking at. There are numerous other alternatives along the same stretch of road that won’t impact anybody.”

Construction for the foundations of the cabinet and mast began in May, but were moved further up the street following objections.

However, following further objections by residents, the council decided the mask and cabinet would return to its original location on the road.

Residents were informed by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council that they can appeal to An Bord Pleanála, but this would not prevent the relocation taking place. Eir will carry the cost of relocating the mast every time it is moved.

A license was issued to Cellnex to install the 15-metre pole, utility ducting and cabinet under Section 254 of the Planning and Development Act 2000.

The Act provides that development carried out in accordance with the licence shall be exempt from planning permission.

“It’s an abuse of authority from the county council. These telecommunication companies should be engaging with the council to consider the community impact,” said Ms Carroll.

“There are at least three or four other sites where they could place this that would not impact anybody’s house or devalue a person’s property.”

A spokesman for Cellnex said: “We are advancing a number of projects throughout the country, both in urban and rural areas, which will provide much-needed improved mobile voice and broadband connectivity.

“At all times throughout this planning and installation process, as with all of Cellnex Ireland’s projects around the country, we have fully followed the guidelines and regulations set out by the local authority.”

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council said the Planning Authority cannot comment on individual applications. Eir was also contacted for comment.