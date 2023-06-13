South Dublin residents call for stop to ‘endless stream’ of camper vans in Sandymount car parks

Residents say the use of the car parks for multiple night stays is ‘inappropriate’ and causing ‘unsightly levels of litter’

Residents of Sandymount in South Dublin are calling for a stop to an “endless stream” of camper vans using the beach car parks for overnight stays.

The Sandymount and Merrion Road Residents Association (Samra) have said the use of the car parks for multiple night stays is “inappropriate” and causing “unsightly levels of litter” along the busy promenade.

The promenade along Sandymount Beach is a popular walking spot for locals and has three car parks for short stay parking.

David Turner, chairman of Samra said as the holiday season approaches, “there is an endless stream of motor homes and camper vans which are using the beach car parks for overnight stays. In many cases multiple nights".

“Quite apart from the inappropriate use of the car bays, intended primarily for short term visitors to the promenade area, waste material is usually just dumped either in the car park itself or deposited in the bushes,” Mr Turner said.

He added that apart from the “unsightly labels of litter, the main consequence is to attract rodents which migrate from the beach rock-armour area”.

“It was never intended that the car parks would be used in this way and there are no waste facilities provided,” he said.

Locals are calling for the height barriers to be restored at the entrance to the car parks to prevent access to camper vans and motor homes using the busy parking spots.

The barriers have been left open since the Covid pandemic and have suffered damage and require maintenance, according to the residents’ group.

Mr Turner said the issue requires “urgent action” and could be “quickly remedied, if this is acted upon”.

Although a popular walking spot, swimming is not recommended in Sandymount Beach due to strong incoming tides. A bathing water restriction is currently on the beach from June 12 and is expected to last for four days due to a risk of deterioration in water quality from heavy rainfall.

The promenade itself runs along the coast road from Sandymount Strand to Merrion Gates with views of the Poolbeg towers and the red Poolbeg Lighthouse.