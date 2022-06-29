South Dublin coastal route wins European cycling award

The cycling award was presented at the 2022 Velo-City Conference in Slovenia. Pics: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

A south Dublin coastal route, originally designed as a Covid-19 measure, has received a prestigious award from the European Cycling Federation.

The first-ever Cycling Infrastructure Award was presented to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council at the 2022 Velo-City Conference, held in Slovenia.

The Coastal Mobility Route, linking Sandycove with Blackrock, is an innovative cycling and public realm project, delivered by the local authority in less than eight weeks in 2020.

It stretches for 4.5km along the Dún Laoghaire coastline and includes a 3.6km fully segregated cycleway. In its first year, more than two million cycling and walking trips were recorded.

The route has seen a more equal gender split of users, with women accounting for 35pc of all cyclists – far higher than the national average.

Increased levels of use by younger people also emerged, with parents more willing to let children cycle on their own along the route. This promoted independence and reduced reliance on vehicles, according to the council.

Expand Close The Coastal Mobility Route links Sandycove with Blackrock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Coastal Mobility Route links Sandycove with Blackrock

The route has enabled the introduction of additional active travel measures along linked coastal villages.

As a result of its introduction, there are now 16pc more bicycles than cars in Blackrock, while businesses in Dún Laoghaire have reported a 38pc increase in footfall.

Councillor Mary Hanafin, cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, said: “Throughout Europe, many local authorities have delivered world-class cycling infrastructure, and to have our project recognised at European level is a fantastic achievement.

“We are honoured to receive the first award in this category and hope to continue developing Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown’s cycle network.

“The delivery of this project would not have been possible without the support of our elected members, the National Transport Authority, Department of Transport and residents.”