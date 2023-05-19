Some Dubliners could be waiting up to four months for a check-up with their dentist

Dubliners in certain areas of the city could wait months for a dental appointment. Pic: Stock image (Alamy/PA) — © Alamy Stock Photo

Dubliners could be waiting up to four months for a basic dental check-up in certain parts of the city.

A survey of dental clinics across the city and county this week revealed that wait times vary hugely depending on where you live, as does cost – anything between €40 and €100.

It comes as Dublin West TD, Róisín Shortall, said the Government is continuing to “sleepwalk through a crisis in dental healthcare”.

I rang 26 dental clinics in various locations on Thursday of this week to see if I could get an appointment for a check-up.

One offered me an appointment within hours, while another didn’t have availability until the start of September.

Clinics could come under further pressure over the coming months as one receptionist said many dentists were heading on holidays within the next few weeks.

Out of the 26 calls I made, 18 were answered. The other eight clinics failed to answer on three separate occasions, with the only clinic in Phibsboro not answering five separate calls.

Most appointments for a standard check-up were around the €50 mark, with the lowest being €40 and the highest €100, including a scale and polish.

Five clinics had a wait time of roughly two weeks, another two had no availability for a month, while two others had nothing until the end of the summer.

Molloy Dental, Whitehall. Two-week wait (€50).

The Lion Medical Dental and Health Clinic, Tallaght. Earliest appointment, June 2 (€50).

Crumlin Road Dental. Nothing until early June (€59).

Dental Care, Skerries, June 7 (€100, including a scale and polish).

Clear Dental Care, the Liberties. June 7 (€59).

Dr Elizabeth Melvin, Sandymount. End of June (€60).

Garvey's Tower Dental, Clondalkin. End of June (€40).

Dalkey Dental. Nothing until mid-August, but could go on cancellation list. (€90, but €15 if you have PRSI).

O'Connor’s Dental Practice, Raheny Shopping Centre. No availability until the start of September (€50).

Dental check-ups can cost anything between €40 and €100, including a scale and polish — © Getty Images

Six clinics were able to offer appointments within days, while three other had wait times of roughly a week.

Castleknock Dental Surgery. Appointment available two hours after making the call (€75, with cleaning).

Touchstone Dentistry, Mulhuddart. Next day appointment (€46).

Drumcondra Dental Clinic. Next day appointment (€60).

Charlestown Dental Centre. Next day appointment (€55).

Dundrum Dental Surgery. Cancellation slot available next day (€50).

Peregrine Dental Clinic, Templeogue. May 22 (€50).

Smithfield Plaza Dental. May 23 (€50).

Howth Dental House, May 24 (€50).

Donnybrook Dental Practice, May 24 (€95, including a scale and polish).

Róisín Shortall, health spokesperson for the Social Democrats, said: “Oral health has been completely neglected by the Minister for Health since he took office.

“At a time when the Minister should be trying to strike up a better relationship with the Irish Dental Association (IDA), we have learned that he isn’t even attending their annual conference this week.

Ms Shortall also claimed the public Dental Treatment Service Scheme (DTSS) is at risk of “collapsing”.

“The public Dental Treatment Service Scheme (DTSS) is haemorrhaging dentists and is in need of immediate reform to stop it collapsing.

“Of the IDA members operating the scheme, 80pc say they can no longer take on new medical card patients. The funding provided in Budget 2023 didn’t even scratch the surface.

“This week, I tabled an amendment to the Regulated Professions (Health and Social Care) (Amendment) Bill 2022 to provide for mandatory continuous professional development for dentists – something the industry has been calling on the Minister to do for years.

“However, the Government voted it down. This simple amendment would have raised standards and enhanced patient safety at no cost to the State.

“This is just another example of the Minister’s utter neglect of dentists and their patients.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Health said: “The Government recognises that fundamental reform of oral healthcare services is required, as set out in the National Oral Health Policy, Smile agus Sláinte.

“The Department is currently working with the HSE to prioritise implementation structures for the policy. These will include new clinical leadership and reform leadership posts in the HSE for which resources will be provided.

“Additional funding of €15m has been provided in Budget 2023 to improve oral healthcare services this year. This is on top of the €200m the State spends on oral healthcare services.

“Regarding the Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS) which provides oral healthcare services to medical card holders, the Minister for Health approved measures from May 2022 providing for increased preventative care and increasing the fees paid to dentists for most treatment items by 40-60pc across most treatment items.

“Both the numbers of patients and treatments have been increasing since introduction of new measures.

“The rate of DTSS contractors leaving the scheme has also slowed and the number of contractors on the DTSS has increased each month for the past 4 months.

“The Minister for Health met the Irish Dental Association on April 24, 2023. In addition, more frequent meetings take place between the Irish Dental Association and Department of Health officials.”