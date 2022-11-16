Society ‘is going backwards’ after drag queen attacks in Dublin

Drag performer Davina Devine fears further attacks on the streets of Dublin

Dublin drag queen Davina Devine believes society is going backwards after multiple attacks on people in the city.

The performer, who has been on the drag circuit for the past 20 years, thinks it’s more than an LGBTQ+ issue and says it’s anyone “who acts or appears a bit different”.

This comes after Alexis McQueen was attacked outside a shop on George’s Street last week after performing in the George.

The popular drag performer called for a greater garda presence on Dublin’s streets after being attacked by two men and glassed in the head.

Davina Devine, whose real name is Dave Redmond, said: “I don’t think this is down to an LGBTQ+ issue, I think it’s across the board.

“I think anyone is fair game these days and that’s the scary part. I don’t think anyone is safe post Covid. You hear about all walks of life being attacked. It’s heart-breaking.

“It feels like Gotham City. It’s menacing, lawless, you never see a guard around and when they are around, they have no control.

“They’re afraid of these people as well. There’s no punishment, they do what they want. This is my 20th year as a drag queen and I’ve seen things change so much in that time.

“I definitely remember around 2003 and 2004, there was a vibe of this in the city as well. I remember people being attacked. I was attacked myself.

“I remember not feeling safe on the streets at that time. Things kind of shifted and got better for a while, but now I feel that we’re going back to that place.”

Injuries to Alexis McQueen's head after the recent attack in Dublin

Injuries to Alexis McQueen's head after the recent attack in Dublin

Davina believes people from all walks of life deserve to feel safe on the streets of the capital.

“People should feel safe. Anyone who is different or looks a bit different are automatically targeted, that should not be the case,” she said.

“People should be able to walk anywhere at any time. Nobody is off limits and that’s what terrifies me, there’s no consequences, no punishment.

“I’m concerned about younger people feeling scared when they go out. I’m afraid for the women and vulnerable people on the streets.

“I think this new generation cares less, I think social media plays a part in it. People videoing things, wanting to get reactions, and putting it online.

“They think it’s hilarious, there’s no punishment so people are getting away with this and trying to out-do each other. It’s scary because where does it end?

“Action has to be taken, something has to be done now and not when something bad happens.”