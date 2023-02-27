Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘So many girls I trained with have left’ – cost-of-living crisis and spiralling rents are pushing midwives out of Dublin

Staff midwives Joanne Chadwick, Chloe Kinsella and Clare O'Dowd at the National Maternity Hospital. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Staff midwife Chloe Kinsella in the labour suite at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Clare O'Dowd, staff midwife at the hydrotherapy pool the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Joanne Chadwick, staff midwife at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Staff midwives Joanne Chadwick, Chloe Kinsella and Clare O'Dowd at the National Maternity Hospital. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Staff midwives Joanne Chadwick, Chloe Kinsella and Clare O'Dowd at the National Maternity Hospital. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Staff midwife Chloe Kinsella in the labour suite at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Staff midwife Chloe Kinsella in the labour suite at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Clare O'Dowd, staff midwife at the hydrotherapy pool the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Clare O'Dowd, staff midwife at the hydrotherapy pool the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Joanne Chadwick, staff midwife at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Joanne Chadwick, staff midwife at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys

/

Staff midwives Joanne Chadwick, Chloe Kinsella and Clare O'Dowd at the National Maternity Hospital. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Niall Feiritear

They are the “angels without wings” who help families through some of the most precious moments in their lives, but the cost-of-living crisis is having a serious impact on staffing levels for midwives.

Many hospitals around the country are struggling to retain their best and brightest as the number of midwives seeking opportunities abroad continues to rise.

Privacy