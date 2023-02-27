‘So many girls I trained with have left’ – cost-of-living crisis and spiralling rents are pushing midwives out of Dublin

They are the “angels without wings” who help families through some of the most precious moments in their lives, but the cost-of-living crisis is having a serious impact on staffing levels for midwives.

Many hospitals around the country are struggling to retain their best and brightest as the number of midwives seeking opportunities abroad continues to rise.

A recent report by health watchdog Hiqa found shortages of medical, midwifery and nursing staff at three hospitals, including Cork University Maternity Hospital, during an inspection late last year.

We are attracting and retaining really good people, but it’s made more difficult by external factors

“Our midwives’ courage and professionalism cannot be underestimated,” said Tony Fitzpatrick, director of professional services with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). “But funding and improvements are required to making midwifery an attractive profession.”

Mary Brosnan, director of midwifery and nursing at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street, Dublin, said: “The NMH is a fantastic place to work, it’s always been a place where staff gain terrific experience and enjoy working as part of a diverse team.

“We are managing to attract and retain really good people, but it’s made more difficult by external cost-of-living factors. Accommodation is the most pressing of all in my opinion.

“If a healthcare worker cannot afford to live within an hour’s commute of his or her workplace, then it makes the work/life balance almost impossible at times.

“Staff who come from overseas are shocked at the cost of renting and the struggle to find accommodation,” she added.

At Holles Street, more than 7,000 babies are born every year, averaging almost 20 per day.

We spoke to three key members of the team about their love for their career, the reality of the day-to-day pressures they face and some of the mad moments from the delivery room.

​

Staff midwife Chloe Kinsella (23)

The Wicklow native was inspired to pursue a career in nursing after seeing the treatment her grandmother received in hospital.

“My nanny was sick, and I saw how compassionate the nurses were to her in Vincent’s. She appreciated them so much. I thought it would be an honour to be compared to something like that.

“I wanted to do something positive. The transition from student is a lot of work. I thought in first year I would just be cleaning the floors, but it was straight away, ‘No, get your gloves on’.

Expand Close Staff midwife Chloe Kinsella in the labour suite at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Staff midwife Chloe Kinsella in the labour suite at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“It is such a rewarding career, seeing new parents’ faces. I talk a lot, so I knew I wasn’t going to be in an office,” she said.

Any family who has been through the process is familiar with the trust bestowed on midwives during the labour process.

“You can be with a woman for 10 hours so confidence-wise, you are figuring out what questions to ask, just to be confident in yourself,” Ms Kinsella said.

“You are judging the mood, when to be quiet and when to watch it happen. For my first one, the dad nearly fainted. It was a ventouse delivery, an instrumental (vacuum or forceps assisted), with many doctors in the room.

“It was quite shocking. Sometimes people faint. I usually warn the dads by asking ‘Are you OK with blood?’ Often they will laugh the question off but I’m like, ‘No, no, no – I’m serious’.”

Staff have to commute for miles and that’s so hard for people, especially on nights

Ms Kinsella described the difficulties young healthcare professionals face during the cost-of-living crisis.

“It’s constant learning, you have exams. Rent is so ridiculous in Ireland. There have been so many girls that I’ve trained with that have left. It’s so much harder here because of rent. Then you look at London pay versus Dublin pay. Staff have to commute for miles and that’s so hard for people, especially on nights. It can be unsafe if they don’t drive.

“There’s no travel on a Sunday morning for people without cars. It can be difficult with parking issues and it’s expensive if you get stuck – €30 for the day around the hospital,” she said.

“There are many cases when partners go out to get the car-seat for discharge and they get clamped too: that’s pretty unfair,” she said.

Can she remember any standout deliveries during her time?

“I had a baby born to the Basement Jaxx song Where’s your head at? which was memorable. In terms of emotion, yes, we cry too, but not in front of the patients.”​

Read More

Staff midwife Clare O’Dowd (26)

Dubliner Clare O’Dowd, who works on the post-natal ward, says “advocating for women’s health is really important”.

“I am moving to the delivery ward soon but on post-natal, we help establish things like breastfeeding, formula feeding, vital signs, jaundice care.

“In that moment you are trying to advocate for that woman: they are your only focus, to make them and their baby safe.

Expand Close Clare O'Dowd, staff midwife at the hydrotherapy pool the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Clare O'Dowd, staff midwife at the hydrotherapy pool the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“If there is something you are unsure of, just keep pushing to get it seen to. If you need a second opinion, get a second opinion. You know your body best.

“Push for another opinion if you are not happy with something. Always seek assistance. We know our bodies best,” she said.

She describes the difficulties and unique pressures of working in healthcare over the past few years with a pandemic and training to deal with.

“I did a post-grad into midwifery. Covid pushed me in a bit quicker. The pandemic was very tough, very bad.

We need more senior staff but we know that doesn’t happen overnight

“The staffing issues were so hard and putting on the PPE traumatises us. Protected training is important. We have our roster but there’s HSE and K2 training we must do. You are trying to find swaps to facilitate that. It can be pressure.

“You are refreshing yourself on your days off to up-skill and to refresh your memory. And you have to get enough sleep.

“We’re losing many senior staff to different posts which are very hard to replace. That filters down to support for students on placement and we are only junior ourselves.

“We need more senior staff but we know that doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a whirlwind when you are doing exams at the same time.

“You’re trying to figure stuff out yourself and teach the students.”

If so you can get in touch here

​

Staff midwife Joanne Chadwick (48)

Despite the pressures of the job, Manchester native Joanne says she wouldn’t swap her career choice for anything else.

“I came into the career as a post-grad,” she said.

“Having a baby is a profoundly changing experience. You get to see a new mum being born, a new dad being born, a family coming together.

Expand Close Joanne Chadwick, staff midwife at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joanne Chadwick, staff midwife at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“It’s massive to be part of that. You bond so quickly in such a short space of time. It’s very intimate, very special.

“You stand back, and you watch all this happening and it’s uplifting. I wouldn’t give it up for the world.”

Ms Chadwick had some unique advice for fathers-to-be in the delivery room.

“We encourage the dads to lie down sometimes.

“It’s like, ‘Lie down, you’re on your own’.

We lose a lot of staff to places where they can afford to live and buy a house, start a family

She talked about the number one issue facing maternity hospitals.

“The biggest issue is recruitment and retention,” she said.

“We went through the pandemic and then we had an exodus of staff to Australia and New Zealand.

“We have a great team supporting us but ultimately, we are looking after a woman from start to finish and the salary for graduates living in Dublin is not affordable.

“We lose a lot of staff to other places where they can afford to live and buy a house, start a family.

“There are very few funded places for midwives coming through the profession in Ireland. It puts everybody under pressure.

“We would love to see subsidies to encourage people to stay and live in Dublin.

“Teachers, guards, are all probably experiencing the same thing.”