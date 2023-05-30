Smokers warned to dispose of cigarette butts and vapes correctly during sunny weather

Cigarette butts are the most common item of litter found on Dublin’s beaches

Clean Coasts officer Olivia Jones and Keep Our Beaches Clean volunteer Mairead Staunton reminding smokers to dispose of cigarette butts properly

Smokers are being reminded to dispose of their cigarette butts and vapes correctly after an increase in smoking related litter on beaches last year.

Cigarette butts are the most common item found on beaches around Dublin and account for almost 50pc of all discarded waste in the country, according to Irish environmental charity Clean Coasts.

During the Big Beach Clean in Dublin last year, the dumping of cigarette buts increased along coastal areas including Dollymount, Clontarf, Skerries, Sutton and Malahide.

Clontarf Tidy Towns removed around 50kg of litter on their Big Beach Clean event, including 2,700 cigarette butts. Volunteers also noticed an increase in incorrectly disposed vapes.

Dumping of butts also increased in public parks and walking areas such as The Royal and Grand Canal, The Liberties, Lucan Park and Tallaght.

Cigarette butts now account for 60pc of all street litter in Dublin city. The butts and filters are often assumed to be biodegradable, however, one cigarette butt might take over a decade to decompose, according to Clean Coasts.

Cigarette filters are made of a plastic called cellulose acetate, which does not biodegrade and can remain in the environment for very long periods of time in the form of microplastics.

Bins have been installed on some beaches, asking visitors to dispose cigarette butts properly

Globally littered cigarette butts amount to an estimated 0.3 million tons of microfibers released per year.

When ingested, the hazardous chemicals in microplastics cause long-term mortality in marine life, including birds, fish, mammals, plants and reptiles.

As the bathing season kicks off on June 1, Cleans Coasts is warning the public to correctly dispose of smoking litter to protect marine wildlife.

Ireland currently boasts 94 Blue Flag beaches and marinas and 65 Green Coast Awards.

Louise Hastings, from Keep Our Beaches Clean, said: “We were having a big issue with butts being thrown in a few areas in particular, the pier, the carpark, the toilets and some hot spots on the beach.

“The volunteers were spending so much time picking up the butts, it’s so tedious. We decided to apply for a grant in the hope of purchasing bins.

“We are hoping this solves the issue and the volunteers won’t have to spend so much time breaking their backs picking them up.”