Skerries man with stage 4 cancer skinny dipping to raise awareness for men's health

A Skerries man with stage four cancer is taking to the Irish Sea in his birthday suit to raise awareness for men's health later today.

Matt Davis is taking part in the Dickie Dip event in aid of the Mater foundation after he went to the doctor with a pain in his back last year, only to be told that he had cancer.

He told the Irish Independent: “ I was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer, back in December 2021. I was 45 at the time.

“It was a big shock to the system because initially it was back pain and pains in my rib. When I eventually went to the doctor, the cancer had left the prostate and went to the lymph nodes, groin, and my bones. The pain in my back was tumours going up my spine.

“Prostate cancer for someone my age isn’t the norm, it has a huge impact on my life because of the implications. The cancer wasn’t caught on time.”

Now, Matt wants to give a little bit back. He had a rough 12 months, but everyone was so good and kind to him when he was in the Mater Hospital.

“I’m Skerries born and bred, I don’t like swimming in the sea at all. Last year, I was going through chemo and looking at the guys doing the dip, now I’m doing it.” said Matt.

“I didn’t suffer hair loss, but I had tiredness and weight gain. Not that I’d be body proud, but at the same time I’m carrying more weight than I used to and it’s difficult enough to deal with.

“But I think it’s all about raising awareness, for us men, we’re hopeless at engaging in something, we kind of put it on the backburner. But by making people aware that this can happen, maybe they’ll take a look at their health and deal with it.

“Once you catch cancer early, you have the potential of dealing with it. But for the likes of me, there’s other aspects to it.”

Matt still has hope, even though he has cancer, it has given him a positive outlook on life, and he can’t wait to skinny dip in Skerries later today.

He explained: “There are other positives. You start to appreciate what you have in front of you, it’s changed my whole outlook. Beforehand I had a business on the go and now I don't have the energy to do what I used to do.

“I went through radiation and chemotherapy, now I take chemo tablets, blood thinners, antibiotics, and steroids every day. I get an injection every three months.

“I go to the hospital for bone strengthening every month because the cancer is still here and it’s all about monitoring it. But with the way medicine is going, you never know what might happen.”