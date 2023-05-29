Six people rescued from boating incidents in Dublin over weekend

Howth Inshore Lifeboat towing the sailing yacht to safety on May 26. Pic: Tom Ryan

Six people were rescued in separate incidents over the weekend as the good weather drew crowds to the water.

Howth RNLI responded to two separate incidents of boats which had suffered engine failure.

Shortly after 9.30pm on Friday, the Howth RNLI lifeboat was launched following a report of a yacht, with three people on board, suffering engine failure travelling from Malahide to Howth.

The lifeboat located the yacht and RNLI crew passed them a tow line to bring them back to Howth harbour.

Meanwhile, around 3.40am on Sunday, the Dublin Coast Guard alerted the Howth RNLI to a separate incident of a small boat in difficulty east of Howth Harbour.

The call was made from a member of the public who witnessed a small motorboat with three people on board drifting towards rocks.

The lifeboat launched within ten minutes of the call with three crew on board. The wind was moderate coming from the North East, causing an onshore wind and breaking waves onto the East pier of Howth.

The Howth Coast Guard unit were also tasked to assist from the shore. Upon reaching the motorboat, the crew had deployed an anchor which was holding it off the rocks.

The lifeboat crew passed a tow line and instructed the crew of the motorboat to discard the anchor and attach the tow line.

The lifeboat towed the motorboat out of the breaking waves and returned them to the safety of Howth harbour.

The broken down motorboat and Howth Inshore Lifeboat at Howth harbour on Sunday. Pic: Howth Coast Guard

Tom Ryan of Howth RNLI inshore lifeboat said: “The member of the public did the right thing in calling the Coast Guard straight away.

“When the winds are blowing onshore and a boat is broken down, every minute counts. Our volunteer crew responded quickly once the pager went off and we launched the lifeboat within minutes.

“Once on scene, we cast a tow line to the boat and quickly pulled them through the breaking waves away from the rocks.

“We established that all three persons on board the motorboat were well and we then towed the boat back to Howth harbour.”

As the summer weather takes hold and people flock to the water, the RNLI is urging boat owners to undergo training “to prepare for when things go wrong”.

“Take time to ensure your engine is well maintained, and if you do get into difficulty, make sure you have an anchor on board and a means of calling for help,” the RNLI said.

“Our volunteer lifeboat crew are on call 24/7 and if you do get into difficulty or you see someone in trouble call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”