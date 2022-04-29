Site of 158-year-old St Jude's Spire on sale in south Dublin

St Jude's Spire in Kilmainham, built in 1864, has been put on the market for €495,000

A church spire dating back to 1864 has been put on the market for €495,000 in south Dublin.

St Jude’s Spire, situated on the Inchicore Road in Kilmainham, is all that remains of a former Church of Ireland building which was demolished in the 1980s.

The sale of the site, close to the Irish National War Memorial Gardens and Royal Hospital Kilmainham, has been described by Brock Delappe estate agents as “a unique and exciting opportunity to acquire a historical landmark, with the potential to create a stunning property”.

They point out the spire is a protected structure and any new build would need to incorporate it. A planning permission granted in 2000 for a four-bed house wrapping around the structure has since lapsed.

“Within the plans, the spire is incorporated as part of a dramatic entrance and elevated viewing platform with wonderful views,” the sales brochure says.

According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, St Jude’s Church was constructed between 1862 and 1864 and designed by Welland and Gillespie in an early English gothic style, at a cost of £4,000.

“Saint Jude’s was closely affiliated with the Great Southern & Western Railway which was established to the west in Inchicore in 1846,” it states.

“The church was sold by the Dublin Diocese in the 1980s and was demolished by Desmond Guinness in 1988, who removed the materials to Straffan, where its timbers and stained glass were used to decorate a steam-traction museum.

“Only the tower and spire remain at Kilmainham, illustrating the high quality craftsmanship and materials employed in the original construction.”

Councillor Michael Pidgeon (GP), who lives in the area, described St Jude’s Spire as “a beautiful part of Kilmainham’s history”.

“It was once threatened with demolition but was eventually saved and gave its name to the nearby Belfry estate,” he said.

“The structure is rightly a listed building and I think it would be extremely difficult to build in its immediate vicinity. The site is quite small and hasn't had planning permission for anything for over 20 years.”

He added that any development would have to be “exceptionally sensitive – assuming it’s even possible”.