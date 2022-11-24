Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward reacts to Twitter ‘pile-on’ over his cap and cardigan in the Dáil

A Sinn Féin TD has reacted to Twitter trolls who made fun of the grey cap and a white knitted cardigan he was wearing in the Dáil.

He responded to those tweeting about his fashion choice during the session in Leinster House by saying: “The cap is to cover the bald head and the cardigan was a last-minute purchase to combat the cold. More functional than fashionable.”

Mr Ward was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) fifteen years ago, but recently suffered a relapse and underwent chemotherapy.

“Somebody took a screenshot of me in the Dáil wearing the cardigan and the hat,” he said.

“I got a little bit of a social media pile-on criticising my fashion sense. I decided to take the power out of the more negative comments and let the people know why I was wearing those clothes.

“I haven’t got much to say to those people. A lot of people were good natured in giving me a bit of stick, that’s fine.

“I wanted to raise awareness for those with MS, just because you can’t see a disability physically, doesn’t mean there’s nothing going on internally.”

MS affects Mark as it “still takes a lot for me to go to work in the morning”, but he considers himself, “lucky enough, it doesn’t impact me on a daily basis”.

Expand Close Sinn Fein TD Mark Ward was diagnosed with MS 15 years ago / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sinn Fein TD Mark Ward was diagnosed with MS 15 years ago

“I get the odd relapse like anyone else, but it doesn’t stop me from what I want to do. Sometimes I get some fatigue and loss of sensation in my feet or hands,” he said.

“The way it affects my feet, I'd describe it as walking on sponges, it feels like a mattress. Sometimes I get spasms, the odd time my hands get locked and I’m unable to open them.

“But I ran the Dublin City Marathon in 2018 with MS and completed it. Last year I cycled 110km from Clondalkin to Wexford. I keep myself fit and it doesn’t define who I am as a person.

“There’s been a change in my MS and the neurologist put me on a treatment that’s quite intense. It’s short, but my quality of life should be back to normal after it.

“At the moment, I’m tired because I’m after having the first week of chemotherapy, I’ve another week to go in December as well.”

MS is the most common neurological condition in the country, and it can be a mental battle as well as a physical one, according to the Sinn Féin TD.

“When I was first diagnosed, I was a young man with a young family. It was a very frightening place to be,” he added.

“I was using Doctor Google, which I shouldn’t have, and I looked at the worst-case scenarios. I became very mentally unwell when I was diagnosed.

“It took me a while to get out of that cycle of not talking to people about what was going on. Once I started speaking about it, everything started getting better.

“Nobody got hurt by me trying to have a conversation. For anybody who is newly diagnosed, I really relate to the ‘end of the world scenario’.

“But the reality is, it’s not the end of the world. There are new treatments out there and you can have a really good quality of life with MS.”