Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly increases security after threats

Sinn Fein TD Louise O’Reilly has increased security at her home after being informed of a threat to her safety.

“I had been advised through the Oireachtas of a threat that had happened, so on foot of that I have upgraded security in my home,” she said.

The Fingal TD said women in politics are targeted in different ways with abuse and harassment, often with the added threat of rape and sexual violence.

She added that she has received comments such as “we know where your house is”.

“It really did spur me on to get additional security measures at home, extra locks,” she told Newstalk’s On The Record. “I would be tough enough, but it does get to you sometimes.”

Deputy O’Reilly said the “vast majority” of people that contact her office are seeking help or assistance, however, “[threats] can be somewhat sexualised when it comes to women”.

“In addition to the threat of physical harm… they might add on the threat of rape,” she said.

“I’m very conscious that my colleague, Martin Kenny, has had his home attacked and we need to be very conscious this sometimes comes off the internet into real life and it can be bloody dangerous, for men and for women.”

Expand Close Louise O'Reilly has called for zero tolerance to the abuse of politicians

Louise O'Reilly has called for zero tolerance to the abuse of politicians

She added it is important that both men and women in politics highlight a “zero tolerance approach” for the next generation entering political life.

“We are in danger of putting women off coming into political life, and from my part, I think the only thing that is going to fundamentally change this is if we have more women in public and political life.

“By having more of them we have a fighting chance of being able to change this. I would say to any young women thinking of getting into political life, it’s a good job,” she added.

Her comments come in the wake of two TDs being targeted at a public meeting earlier this month.

Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte and TD Ciarán Cannon had two bags of cow dung thrown at them while attending the meeting in Gort, Co Galway.