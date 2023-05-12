Simon Coveney’s support for fast-fashion retailer Shein is ‘outrageous’, says TD

Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, cuts the ribbon at the opening of SHEIN's new Dublin office this week

Minister Simon Coveney’s support for controversial fashion retailer Shein is “outrageous”, according to one TD.

The company, which has faced numerous allegations of mistreating workers, plans to create 30 jobs at its new Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in Dublin.

Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Coveney cut the ribbon at the opening of the offices this week and said: “It is a vote of confidence that another global leader has chosen Ireland to launch their EMEA HQ and highlights that we have the environment to attract FDI companies to our shores.”

The Dublin office will host Shein’s strategic IT hub for the region with the aim of creating 30 jobs in Dublin by the end of 2023 and they hope to create more as the company grows.

However, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said it was “outrageous Simon Coveney would support Shein” and that his attendance at the event was “entirely inconsistent with the Government's commitment to climate action”.

“I think it’s outrageous that Simon Coveney would support Shein in such a way given the record of the company in terms of labour rights, human rights, and environmental protection,” Mr Murphy said.

“Channel 4 did an expose of their work practices where those making the clothes were working up to 18 hours a day, getting paid as low as four cents per item they made.

“It’s incredible exploitation but also the entire model that it’s built on, this is the epitome of fast fashion which is completely unsustainable from an environmental point of view.

“The clothes are made to be advertised to people, they wear them once or twice and throw them away.

“It’s entirely inconsistent with the Government’s rhetorical commitment to climate action for them to be promoting this model of fashion.”

Shein was the subject of a Channel 4 documentary, Untold: Inside the Shein Machine, which accused it of mistreating workers.

It alleged that factory workers were allowed to take just one day off every month. It also claimed that up to 75pc of their daily salary was withheld if a worker made a mistake on an item.

Now Shein plans to host around 30 pop-up shops around the EMEA region this year with the next Ireland pop-up happening from May 12 to 17 at the Opera Lane shopping district in Cork.

A spokesperson from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said: “Shein, an IDA Ireland client, has officially launched its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters, based in Dublin.

“The Dublin office will host Shein’s strategic IT hub for EMEA and will function as the heart of Shein’s operations in the region, building on its commitment to local economies, communities and consumers.

“The company has assured IDA Ireland of its commitment to environmental sustainability transformation in the fashion industry and is investing heavily in this area.”

Last year, Shein’s pop-up store at Jervis Shopping Centre, Dublin, attracted more than 4,000 visitors a day.

Sustainable fashion expert Fionnuala Moran previously told Independent.ie: “I’m wondering if we should be tolerating, never mind celebrating, this brand coming to Ireland.

“If people are in a financial bind where they need to buy cheap clothes, please help the workers secure a living wage in Europe by signing the Good Clothes, Fair Pay petition.”

Entrepreneur Rachel Hennessy, who owns a fashion rental shop called Happy Days in Leopardstown in Dublin, also expressed her concerns about Shein.

“I feel like a lot of people who buy from Shein don’t have a clue about the allegations about their workers – it’s shocking,” she previously said.

“A lot of people are in this wear-once culture – you get your photo on Instagram and once people have seen you in this outfit, you don’t want to wear it again.”