‘Significant disruption’ to DART and Enterprise services, Irish Rail says

There is currently “significant disruption” to DART services due to an obstruction on the line between Connolly Station and Kilbarrack.

It has caused “significant disruption” to DART/Northern Commuter and Enterprise services, Irish Rail said.

DART services are operating from Connolly to Bray and Greystones, from Kilbarrack to Malahide and Howth Junction to Howth.

Dublin Bus are honouring rail tickets in the area.

The 10.35am Belfast to Connolly train is held in Malahide and the 12.50pm Connolly to Drogheda train is held in Connolly.

Irish Rail has said the line is expected to reopen later this afternoon and a full evening peak schedule is expected to operate this evening with further updates to follow.