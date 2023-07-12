‘Significant disruption expected’ as Dart suspended following ‘fatal incident’

Dart services are suspended between Portmarnock and Malahide this afternoon

Dart services have been suspended in north Dublin this afternoon following a “fatal incident” on the line.

Irish Rail has advised passengers that services have been suspended between Portmarnock and Malahide due to the incident.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene.

Irish Rail has said “significant disruption to services is expected” and Dublin Bus are accepting rail tickets in the area.

While the northern section of the line remains closed, Dart services will operate to and from Clongriffin.

The 13.20 Connolly to Belfast service has also been affected and is stopped in Portmarnock.

The 13.40 Drogheda to Connolly service will terminate in Malahide. The 13:50 Connolly to Drogheda service will not operate from Connolly and instead operate at 14:07 from Malahide to Drogheda.

The 14:50 service from Drogheda to Bray is cancelled and the 15:20 Connolly to Belfast will operate via a bus transfer to Drogheda.

Irish Rail said the line will remain closed “until further notice”.

It follows an incident on the line between Dalkey and Bray yesterday morning which saw services suspended for an hour.

More to follow.