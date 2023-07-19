‘She’s our Ringsend Rose, we’re so proud’, says uncle of Ireland star Abbie Larkin

‘She's our Ringsend Rose, we’re so proud of her,’ says uncle of Ireland soccer player Abbie Larkin

Ringsend is buzzing ahead of soccer star Abbie Larkin playing in the World Cup tomorrow, with excited locals calling her their Ringsend Rose.

The parish priest prayed for her at Mass and all pints will be sold at “pensioner prices” in a local pub for the duration of Ireland’s first match against Australia at 11am.

Houses in the area are covered in Irish flags and there is even an “Abbie Wall” created in the centre of Ringsend for the 18-year-old.

Michael Larkin, Abbie’s uncle, told Independent.ie: “Abbie Larkin is my favourite niece, she was always my favourite niece and will always be my favourite niece.

“She’s our Ringsend Rose, our Ringsend hero at the end of the day no matter what happens.

“We’ve 64 nephews and nieces in the family, she’s the favourite now. We were hoping she’d get picked and when she did, we had a family meeting and started planning.

“We all came together and got everyone out to decorate the area. We’ve seen everyone get involved in decorating Ringsend.

“We planned to have a major big screening, we jumped hoops and it’s in Irishtown Stadium tomorrow. Everyone is helping, they’re all on board in the community.

“We’ve been building this since Saturday in the lashing rain with all the Larkin family. We’ve named this the Abbie Wall.

The Abbie Wall in Ringsend ahead of tomorrow's match against Australia. Pic: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

“Vera Pauw said it is magical. They’re all talking about it over there. People have come from all over the place to see it. We had people from the Nigerian Embassy over to take photographs.”

Michael says there’s no community like Ringsend and he’s excited for Abbie to return, whatever the outcome at the World Cup.

“The Abbie song is absolutely amazing; it’s being played all over Sydney,” he said, speaking about a new song from local band The Pullovers.

“There’s no community like Ringsend, that’s the bottom line, that’s from the heart.

“Win, lose or draw, we’ll welcome her home on a rooftop bus with all the Larkos on it, we might need four double deckers.

“It’ll be amazing tomorrow for all the kids. I went through Italia ‘90 and we were painting the houses and footpaths.”

Leá O'Neill (8), a cousin of Abbie Larkin, shows her support in Ringsend. Pic: Sportsfile

John Behan was enjoying a quiet pint in his local pub, the Yacht Tavern, and suggested they should change the name to Larkins.

“They’re doing crisp sandwiches for the 11am kick off. We’ll be here for half 10. Apparently, he’s giving pensioner prices for everyone for the duration of the match,” he said.

“Abbie is fantastic, it’s a great achievement. She’s made her family so proud. I was at Mass two weeks ago and even the parish priest was talking about her.

“I’m hoping she’s a big part of the world cup. We’re so proud of her. I formed a ladies soccer team here in 1993, we can take a lot of pride in starting soccer around here.

“The likes of Kathleen Cullen and Claire Kenny, they went on to play for big teams after here,” he added.

Ladbrokes staff in Ringsend have decorated the inside of the bookies with Irish flags to celebrate Abbie and the Irish team. They’ve changed their opening hours especially for the Irish match.

“We’re changing the opening hours around for the early kick off,” Mark Byrne said. “There’s a lot of community in it, it means a lot to the locals. I hope it means a lot to her too.

“She floats around the park, and I always saw her downstairs kicking the football. It’s nice to see someone from the area doing well.”

His colleague, Clodagh Walsh, added: “It’s really exciting now. The whole of Ringsend is buzzing. Abbie Larkin, our local, she’s the youngest in the squad so hopefully they do well.”

Paul Brannock, Shay Connolly and Paddy McGuinness of Irish Pullovers have created a song for Abbie. Pic: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Local Ringsend man Liam Gregg is also buzzing ahead of tomorrow’s game, especially because Abbie used to coach children in soccer and now she’s playing the biggest matches in her life.

“I’m a true football fan. I love football. I think it’s great that the girls qualified for the first time, and I hope they do well. We’ve a Ringsend girl and hopefully she gets some game time,” he said.

“She was involved in coaching the young kids down in Irishtown Stadium with the FAI Academy. She’s well known in the area; everyone knows her, and we’ll be rooting for her.”