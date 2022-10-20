SHEIN pop-up store in Dublin ‘should not be celebrated’

The opening of SHEIN’s planned pop-up shop in Dublin “should not be celebrated”, according to a sustainable fashion expert.

The fast fashion store has announced it will open in the Jervis Shopping Centre from November 4 to 8, in a move expected to draw plenty of bargain hunters.

However, SHEIN has recently been the subject of a Channel 4 documentary which accused it of mistreating workers by having them work 18-hour days.

Untold: Inside the SHEIN Machine, which aired on Monday night, alleged that factory workers are allowed to take just one day off every month and get just 3c per item of clothing produced.

It also claimed that up to 75pc of their daily salary was withheld if a worker made a mistake on an item.

Sustainable fashion expert Fionnuala Moran is advising SHEIN customers to think before they go to the Dublin store.

“I’m wondering if we should be tolerating, never mind celebrating this brand coming to Ireland,” she said. “I think when most people know those things, they wouldn’t support it.

“If people are in a financial bind where they need to buy cheap clothes, please help the workers secure a living wage in Europe by signing the Good Clothes, Fair Pay petition.”

Fionnuala admitted she was once “caught up in the trends cycle and had an overflowing wardrobe with nothing to wear”, but she completely changed her lifestyle.

“I really hope people move away from haul culture. I'm shopping on DePop and Thriftify, going to charity shops and vintage shops.

“It’s brilliant to shop second-hand, I'm finding so many bargains and saving money. We can mind the clothes we already have, repair them, upcycle them.

“Re-heeling our shoes at the local shoemakers, anything we can do to extend the life of our clothes is amazing. Buying less is a brilliant place to start, that was the first thing I did.

“If I saw something in the shop, I’d wait three days. If I still wanted to buy it, I knew it wasn’t an impulse buy. Most of the time, I never thought about it again.”

Rachel Hennessy, owner of Happy Days in Leopardstown

Rachel Hennessy, owner of Happy Days in Leopardstown

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Rachel Hennessy, who owns a fashion rental shop called Happy Days in Leopardstown, also expressed her concerns on the new SHEIN store.

“I feel like a lot of people who buy from SHEIN don’t have a clue about the allegations about their workers. It’s shocking,” she said.

Rachel believes renting clothes instead of buying is the way forward.

“A lot of people are in this wear-once culture, you get your photo on Instagram and once people have seen you in this outfit you don’t want to wear it again.

“Wearing it once, throwing it away or having something hang in your wardrobe for years doesn’t make any sense.

“People need to think before buying stuff, will you wear this more than once? Is this an impulse buy? Are you just buying this to give yourself a little boost? Do you really need it, or did you just see it on TikTok or Instagram?

“I want people who buy fast fashion to think about where it is going after. Will it sit in your wardrobe, or will you throw it out?

“Or could you have just rented something and not have the guilt of buying something and just having it sit there after.”

Responding to the Channel 4 documentary, SHEIN said it was “extremely concerned” by the claims which would “violate the code of conduct agreed to by every SHEIN supplier”.

“Any non-compliance with this code is dealt with swiftly, and we will terminate partnerships that do not meet our standards. We have requested specific information from Channel 4 so that we can investigate,” the statement said.