SHEIN customers invited to Dublin swap shop instead of Jervis pop-up store

Bargain hunters looking forward to the opening of the SHEIN pop-up store in Dublin next week, have been urged to consider a sustainable clothing hub in Crumlin instead.

The fast-fashion giant, recently the subject of a Channel 4 documentary which accused it of mistreating workers, is running the temporary store in Jervis shopping centre from November 4 to 8.

However, a new initiative is calling on shoppers to consider the long-term benefits of changing their retail habits.

Change Clothes Crumlin, a temporary clothing reuse hub, are creating a social community space for “swapping, up-cycling, mending, learning and meeting like-minded people”.

A number of swap shops and upcycling workshops will teach people how to repair and revamp their clothes, which can help you save money and help the environment.

Oileán Stritch, communications and event assistant, said: “The benefits of coming to our event will last a lot longer than going and picking something up in SHEIN.

“Climate action is super important. Obviously, we’re living in a cost-of-living crisis, and this is a sustainable and cheap way of updating your wardrobe.

“We’re focusing on sustainable fashion, the circular economy and community building. We’ll have three events next week.

“We’re going to have the swap shop element, NCAD have made an exhibition about sustainable fashion and that will be explained there.

“Recreate Ireland will be having workshops to teach people how to upcycle and mend any old clothes they’re not wearing.”

According to Change Clothes Crumlin, modern fashion production is having a catastrophic impact on the environment.

Mass produced fashion ends up being the most affordable, so they don’t expect to change hearts and minds to second-hand overnight.

However, they are encouraging people to consider the true value of sharing and building community.

“We’re living in an age of increasing consumption. With Instagram influencers, we’re buying more and more,” Oileán said.

“Different retailers are creating a crazy amount of collections per year, something they’ve never done before. We’re consuming more than we ever did.

“We’re trying to open the conversation about sustainability to people who haven’t thought about it before, we want to open new minds.

“The community aspect of the swap shop is very important to us. It’s also a bit of fun. You can meet new people and learn from each other, we’d love to see new friendships being formed too.

“We acknowledge that people need affordable clothing. But we want to bridge the gap between fast fashion and sustainable clothing.

“You’re not going to be able to stock your whole wardrobe from swap shops, you need your socks, your uniforms and we’re not pointing the finger at anybody for that.

“We just want to give people an alternative option,” she added.