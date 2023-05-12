‘She got 20 years younger the minute she got home’ - Ukrainian grandmother returns after fleeing to Dublin

Valentyna Shcholokova with grand-daughter Anastasiya Sytnyk on her return to her home town of Cherkasy in Ukraine

A Ukrainian grandmother who fled to Dublin last year to escape the war, has returned to her home in central Ukraine.

After a long and dangerous journey out of Ukraine last March, Valentyna Shcholokova (69) joined her grand-daughter Anastasiya Sytnyk (21) in Dublin where she works.

Last Monday, Ms Shcholokova finally returned to her house in Cherkasy, and reunited with her friends, family and old life.

“She got 20 years younger the minute she got home, you should have seen the spring in her step the minute she got off that bus,” said Anastasiya, who accompanied her grandmother back to Ukraine last week.

The pair flew from Dublin to Poland and got a 14-hour bus across the border to their home in Cherkasy, two-hours from Kiev.

“There was a lot of rebuilding,” said Anastasiya. “Everything was being renewed. The Cherkasy two years ago and the Cherkasy now are completely different.

“They really put a lot of time and effort into making sure people felt safe and weren’t surrounded by things that would remind them of the war.”

However, while on the long bus journey through Ukraine the grandmother and grand-daughter passed through cities that are still areas of conflict with road blockages and visible military action.

“While driving through Uman, the air sirens were going off and that was the first time we kind of experienced it.

“We were sleeping on the bus and we heard it and thought, ‘are we safe or not?’

Anastasiya and her grandmother Valentyna in Dublin. Pic: Mark Condren

“I think Uman I was a little bit scared and through Vinnytsia as well, close to the summer they had a missile strike in the city centre that caused huge amounts of damage,” she said.

A couple of days prior to their journey, the city of Uman was hit by missiles which resulted in the deaths of three people, including a baby in an apartment that was hit.

“I didn’t see a lot of ruins because we are in central Ukraine,” she said, adding that most of the destruction is located in eastern Ukraine and buses don’t travel through the cities.

“When you’re driving on buses they can’t take you through the city itself, they take you on back roads to keep you safe,” she said.

When Ms Shcholokova finally arrived outside her house it was “overwhelming”, Anastasiya said.

“She was overjoyed, she was eager to grab every suitcase to make it back home. We were greeted by my aunt and my cousin and it was just an instant ‘you’re home’.

“She walked into the house and the minute she walked in she started calling her friends… the second day she got a haircut.”

The grand-daughter said her city has changed and become more “patriotic” with soldiers dressed in military uniforms in cafés.

“You know that it’s their weekend off and they have come to visit their families,” she said.

“You see a lot of people with disabilities now as well in uniform. We have a rehabilitation centre in Cherkasy.”

Anastasiya has now returned back to Dublin, where she works, after bringing her grandmother home and plans to visit again in a few months.