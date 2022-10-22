‘She gave a lot when she was alive, we want to give back’ – Community to run Dublin Marathon in honour of mum (49) who died of breast cancer

Members of the Clontarf community are running the Dublin Marathon in memory of the late Carmel Murray.

A community in Clontarf are running the Dublin Marathon in honour of an “outgoing, caring” mum who died of breast cancer.

Carmel Murray passed away on March 1st, 2022, at 49 years-old after a tough cancer battle. She touched many people’s lives, and her outgoing, caring personality helped many along the way.

She raised over €75,000 for various charities over the last few years as well as giving her time and skills to help many different organisations and people during her lifetime.

One of Carmel’s final requests was for her rather large family to fundraise in her honour.

Her brother, Anto Murphy, told Independent.ie: “It started with breast cancer ten years ago. She won the battle, but it came back again, and it spread. Carmel died six months ago but she was always highly involved in the community. We’re doing this little fundraiser for her.

“It’s been very tough. When we came up with this idea five months ago, it gave us a new focus. It’s something to take our minds off things because we’ve put in a lot of training and it’s a better headspace to be in.”

Carmel’s final wish was to raise funds to help St Francis Hospice, where she spent the last few months of her life. The Irish Cancer Society, where launched the Relay For Life program along with The Mighty Matthew trust which she founded in 2014.

“Carmel worked with the Irish Cancer Society, before that, she worked as a masseuse. She was always involved in fundraising, and she helped set up the Mighty Matthew charity, it was for a friend of hers whose son has autism so we did a few charity cycles for them over the years.” Anto said.

“She did voluntary work in the hospice and always had a big connection to it. When she joined the Irish Cancer Society, she did voluntary work there and did massage work on the patients.

“She had a big impact on the community. She gave a lot when she was alive, and people are happy to give a bit back to her. Everyone is willing to do it, it shows what type of person she was.”

Initially, Carmel’s husband Gerry, 13 of Carmel’s extended family and six friends, decided to run the Dublin City Marathon. Word spread which led to other friends and ex-colleagues joining. There will now be over 40 people running the marathon on Sunday week, wearing a “Courage for Carmel” jersey.

The challenge will be far from easy, with the group's average age of 48, ranging from 25 to 65. Their mission is to complete the marathon while grinning through whatever aches and pains they suffer to ensure that one of Carmel's last wishes is delivered.

Anto added: “We’ve over 40 people running on the day; it’s more than we expected but it’s brilliant. We started with some of Gerry’s family members, Carmel’s husband. The Murray family and the Murphy’s but when word got out, neighbours and friends all got involved.

“On the day, the fact we’re all wearing jerseys. I imagine there’ll be a lot of people from Clontarf supporting it on the day. There’s hardly a family around that are involved that aren’t caught up in it (breast cancer) in some way.

“The money will go to the Irish Cancer Society where Carmel worked, the hospice where she stayed where she stayed for the last few weeks of her life.”

You can donate to Carmel’s fundraiser here.