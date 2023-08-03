‘She deserved so much more’, says artist behind Sinéad O’Connor mural

An artist who completed a mural of Sinéad O’Connor in south Dublin, said the singer “deserved so much more”.

The Nothing Compares 2 U performer died at her home in south-east London last week at the age of 56.

Yesterday, artist Emmalene Blake spray painted a mural of Sinéad on South Great George’s Street.

She posted the black and purple artwork on Instagram with the caption: “A woman walked by while I was painting this and gave out to me for making her look so angry.

“She said it would be ‘much nicer with her looking happy’. I replied that she had a lot to be angry about.

“Why would I paint her happy, when she should still be here? Her son should still be here. She was angry. And she had every right to be angry.

“She was angry on a lot of other people’s behalf too. She turned that anger into something useful, she used it to fight for people’s rights, and to speak up for the abused and oppressed.

“She was brave and she wasn’t afraid to show her anger, even if it made people call her mad and even if it meant she was ostracised.

“Now she’s gone, and I’m angry. A lot of people are angry. She deserved so much more. She deserved for people to fight for her the way she fought for others,” she added.

Sinéad’s death rocked the musical world and left people grieving at home in Ireland. Music artists, actors, activists and politicians all paid tribute to the star.

She told fans earlier this month that she was in the process of finishing an album which she would release early next year.

In a recent message, Sinéad confirmed she had moved back to London, was hoping to finish an album she had been working on, and planned go on tour next year.