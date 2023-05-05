Shared community eCargo bike initiative launched in Fingal

The shared community eCargo bike is available at Mountview Community Centre

Dublin’s first publicly shared eCargo bike initiative has been introduced in Fingal this week.

The shared community bike, operated by Bleeper and Fingal County Council, will be located at Mountview Community Centre and can be unlocked using apps on a smartphone.

The bike is a battery-assisted pedal bike with a large, aerodynamically designed, lidded box.

The box has a carrying capacity of 350 litres and is suitable for moving items such as sports training gear, small items of furniture and grocery shopping.

The bike is stored in a bike bunker at Mountview Community Centre and can be unlocked for a €3 fee, which covers 120 minutes of use. Any additional time is charged at a fee of €0.05 per minute.

The eCargo bike must be returned to its original location at the end of each trip. To hire it, you must download the Bleeper app and set up an account and users must be over the age of 18.

To access the eCargo Bike Bunker, users will also need to download the EVVA Airkey App, to unlock the bunker and access NFC Reader with their phone. The bike can then be hired using the Bleeper App.

David Storey, Director of Environment, Climate Action and Active Travel, said cargo bikes can provide the convenience that non-drivers may have traditionally struggled with.

“We know that fewer young people are learning to drive or choosing to own a car,” he said.

“We believe that Active Travel services such as this eCargo bike can plug the gap that people may experience without a motor vehicle and make the choice to switch to Active Travel easier.

“Fingal County Council is working hard to provide a network of cycling routes and safer cycle lanes across the county.

“By pairing that work with services like bike sharing, we are opening up a world of cycling opportunities for everyone in the community,” he added.

Hugh Cooney, CEO of Bleeper Bike, says cargo bikes can offer a convenient and affordable alternative to cars.

“Our eCargo bikes take advantage of the latest technology, they are lightweight and easy to manoeuvre,” he said.

“Anyone who can cycle a bike can use a cargo bike and being able to do the ‘big shop’ for example without the need for a car can really free you up to choose the healthy, climate friendly option of cycling.”