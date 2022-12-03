Seven places you can find the cheapest real Christmas tree in Dublin

The best Christmas tree can complete the look of a festive house, so why not opt for a real tree this year?

There’s several places in and around Dublin where you can have a fun family day out and choose a tree together.

Christmas Tree Sales

This family run business selling fresh premium Irish Christmas trees in Tallaght since 1985 is selling Noble Fir, Lodgepole Pine and Nordmann Fir trees from €55.

They take great pride in offering the best quality Irish grown trees and absolutely love to see all their regular customers every year. They even serve the children and grandchildren of their long-standing customers.

Ballykelly Christmas Trees

Another family-run farm located near Tinahely in County Wicklow – a perfect road trip! They have many years’ experience growing and selling quality real Christmas trees.

Andrew and Catherine Hatton, son Conor, daughters Kate and Claire, and all their dedicated workers are looking forward to helping you choose the perfect real Christmas tree for your family this year.

They sell from retail outlets in Dun Laoghaire and Fort Lucan, open Monday to Sunday. Online click and collect and delivery options are also available. You can get a Noble Fir, Nordmann Fir, or Fraser Fir from €20.

Christmas Trees Dublin 9

The location in Glasnevin Dublin 9 is convenient to those in Drumcondra and Ballymun this Christmas. They offer a warm, friendly in person Christmas Tree shopping experience in a safe environment with prices starting from €45 and go up depending on height and size.

The Christmas Tree Barn Sandyford

The Christmas Tree Barn has been operating since 2012, their tree prices range from €20 to €200. The average house for a six-foot tree starts at €50.

Owner Paddy Daly previously revealed his top tips on maintaining a tree this festive season. He recommends using a dash of 7UP to help keep trees looking healthy for longer.

He said: “We sell Christmas tree stands with a water bowl. Some people put in sugar or 7UP, there’s a bit of an urban myth about that. It’s no harm. Basically, the 7UP will break down the resin in the tree and help allow it to drink the water.”

Rathwood in Newlands Garden Centre

You can also order a tree from the comfort of your own home, with delivery expected to take two to three days. Rathwood offers Wicklow Mountain Firs from €39.95 for a five-foot tree up to €79.95 for a 10-foot tree.

Kavanagh Christmas Trees

The family business, established in 1952, is situated in the Dublin-Wicklow Mountains. The Farm is situated 900 feet above sea level, which is ideal for the pioneering species of Christmas Trees that they grow.

If you purchase a Christmas Tree online, the business makes a donation per tree to the Irish Osteoporosis Society Charity.

You can get a Noble Fir, Lasiocarpa Fir, Nordmann Fir, Korean Fir from €50 to €90, depending on the size of the tree.

Killakee Christmas Tree Farm

Situated in an idyllic spot nestled in the Dublin-Wicklow Mountains, with panoramic views across Dublin city and Dublin bay, the Killakee Christmas Tree Farm is within easy access from Rathfarnham and the M50 Junction 12.

The Killakee Christmas Tree Farm is a sustainable, family business and is home to Justin and Karen Morton.

Justin started planting Christmas Trees in 1994. Justin and Karen first opened the farm for pick-your-own trees to the public in 2004. The farm has expanded over the years, but the vision has remained the same - to provide a unique and memorable Christmas Tree picking experience.

Visitors to the farm enjoy the tradition of an annual visit to pick the perfect Christmas Tree, select a handmade festive wreath and enjoy a hot drink and plenty of Christmas cheer - and their eight-foot trees are €60.

