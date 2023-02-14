Sensory barber for children with autism fears VAT hike will mean higher prices

A sensory barber for children with autism is hoping they won’t have to raise prices due to a VAT increase taking effect next month.

The government is planning to raise VAT in the hospitality sector from 9pc to 13.5pc on March 1. Hotels and restaurants will also be impacted by this rise.

Maggie Radecka, who owns the autism friendly Gent’s Den barber shop in Inchicore, says businesses have enough to be worrying about without a VAT increase.

“Businesses are suffering enough with so many other costs. I’m hoping we won’t have to raise prices,” she said.

“We’re struggling. Electricity has gone up, rent, everything has gone up. We’ll keep going if we’ve more customers, it’ll mean we don’t need to raise the price.”

Maggie Radecka said businesses are already struggling with rising costs

Maggie Radecka said businesses are already struggling with rising costs

Maggie is hoping her unique business won’t suffer due to the rising costs, especially as it caters to everyone.

“When people started coming back for haircuts after Covid, many parents were telling us how difficult it is to get back into the routine, especially with autistic children,” she said.

“It’s important to have barber shops and other services there for them on a regular basis. When everything was closed, they couldn’t get things done as they used to.

“It made it very difficult to go back to the way it was, they were very stressed out and it took ages for them to be okay with the idea of going back to the barbers.

“It’s a nice space for children. We had the idea of a playroom and then we educated ourselves on neurodiversity and changed a few things for a sensory environment.

“Some kids are afraid of hairdryers or hair falling, so we sweep the floor and turn off the hairdryers before they come in, so nothing is going on when the child is making their way to the sensory room.

The sensory room at the Gent's Den barbers in Inchicore

The sensory room at the Gent's Den barbers in Inchicore

“It’s nice and quiet, colourful, and we’ve lights and bubbles. Very quickly, a lot of kids lose the idea that they’re in the barbers.

“We use sensory manual clippers, silent clippers, everything we can to make it a better experience.

“We had to change the way we cut hair to adjust to the needs of the child. The children are getting more confident about getting a haircut.”

Maggie says it’s important for businesses to be inclusive and understand the special needs of others.

“Sensory hair solutions is all about helping businesses to be inclusive and understand that it doesn’t have to come at an extra cost.

“It doesn’t mean your barber shop has to change a lot, you can add a sensory barbershop into your existing business. It’s not difficult to do and with a little bit of training, we can all do it.

“Inclusion is possible, and the dream is to have at least one barber in every town to provide a sensory experience,” she added.