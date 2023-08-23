Senior garda in charge of policing in Dublin says they will work with businesses to ‘win back the feeling of safety’ in the city

Angela Willis Assistant Commissioner Dublin Metropolitan Region following the meeting which was held in Dublin today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

THE senior garda in charge of policing in Dublin has said they will work with businesses to “win back the feeling of safety” in the city.

This morning Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis and other senior officers met around 300 frustrated business owners following a spate of violent attacks on the city’s streets.

The town hall meeting at the Gaiety Theatre was described as “tense” with one publican saying that gardaí need the support of politicians to improve matters.

Speaking after the meeting Ms Willis said that high visibility policing was important for people not just to be safe but to also feel safe.

“We’ll continue to work in partnership with Dublin Town, with Dublin City Council and with all of the relevant stakeholders to make sure we can win back that feeling of safety in our city for all of our citizens, workers and people that visit the city,” she said.

The senior garda also described commentary over an announcement that there would be an armed presence in the streets as “misinformation”, saying that gardaí would not be marching down streets with guns in their hands.

“I suppose there’s been some misinformation if you like about the presence of armed gardaí on the streets.

“What I can say is we’ve had an armed response unit in the city on a 24-hour basis since 2016 so this is nothing new,” Ms Willis told reporters.

“That response is there to support our operational members on the ground, the same as our public order units.

“So they are there in a support capacity and they will continue to do that. We are not going to be seeing people on the streets marching around with firearms on display. That is not what this is about.

“They will be, as they always have been, patrolling in their high visibility patrol cars and even their presence, that creates a sense of safety if you like as well and it's part of the overall plan that they are there as required to deal with high-risk incidents and incidents that require their expertise.

“They’re very highly trained and they are a huge support to the operational high visibility police on the ground,” she added.

Yesterday it was announced that €2m from a Government overtime fund of €10m would be allocated to have the Garda National Public Order Unit patrolling the city centre every day and that they would be supported by other specialist units.

Pub owner Noel Anderson described this morning’s meeting as tense saying there was “massive frustration” among business owners.

He said the situation needs to be highlighted to “build the city back up again and build the trust that the city is safe”.

Mr Anderson also said he asked the Assistant Commissioner if she would be the person who would finally “take the city back from gangs of feral youths running around”.

He described the current situation in the city centre as the worst he’d seen it in 15 years and that unfortunately it took a serious incident involving a tourist to highlight the problem

Garda visibility, he said, was the main request by the business owners in the room, adding that gardaí need political will to improve the current situation.

It comes after a number of serious assaults including a stabbing on Grafton Street, a man being slashed on the face on Talbot Street, and three UK tourists being attacked in Temple Bar.

Last month US tourist Stephen Termini was also left with significant injuries after being assaulted on Talbot Street.

In all cases a suspect or suspects have either been charged or identified and are being sought by gardaí.

A statement from Dublin Town, a collective of city centre businesses, said that the city’s business community support the deployment of additional Garda resources to the city and, in particular, “proposals to increase visible policing on city streets”.

“We believe that this increased visibility will act as a deterrent to anti-social and criminal behaviour.

The meeting also heard calls to engage all relevant stakeholders in addressing complex societal needs which can manifest as anti-social behaviour on city streets.

There was a broad welcome for the re-institution of the Better City For All process which outlines how support for the most vulnerable in society can be provided in the context of developing an inclusive vibrant and welcoming city,” Dublin Town said.