See inside Dublin nightclub and rooftop bar Seek opening off Grafton Street

A new nightclub and rooftop bar is opening this weekend off Grafton Street, aimed at attracting the city’s young professional workers.

Seek is opening this Saturday, May 6, and is aimed at Dubliners over 25 looking for a “go-to” or favourite nightclub in the city.

The brand-new nightclub is located in Hyde, a four-storey Rooftop Club Bar on Lemon Street, just off Grafton Street, with entry fees starting at €5 per guest.

Head of Operations, Clive Powers, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of Seek and offer a new luxury nightlife destination in the heart of Dublin.

“The Dublin late-night scene has had a rough few years so we are excited to revive the nightlife scene with the opening of Seek and bring it into a new era.

“Particularly for those working professionals 25+ who feel like they haven’t had a nightclub of their own in this city,” he added.

Hyde is a modern, vibrant, and stylish venue offering a different concept on each of its four floors with an enormous rooftop bar that has views spanning right across the city.

Seek will also be bringing club elements regularly spotted in high-end clubs overseas. The chic rooftop venue was inspired by similar concepts seen in cities like London and New York.

The club has a state-of-the-art Harmonic design sound system which will have Dublin’s most exciting DJs on each weekend.

Hyde will play all-time favourite throwback anthems throughout the decades, whilst Seek will offer a more upbeat and immersive experience.

According to the Irish nightlife activist group Give Us The Night, Ireland’s club scene has diminished at an alarming rate over the past two decades, with 84pc closing since the year 2000.

The group highlighted that working professionals over the age of 25 tend to find that many of the few available nightclubs host a crowd that seems far too young.

Pre clubbing guests can enjoy cocktails and bistro style food at Hyde where there’s a restaurant, wine bar, cocktail bar and rooftop terrace, before heading to Seek, the nightclub in the venue.

Seek will open every Friday and Saturday from 10pm to 2.30am. The venue is strictly over-23s with a smart dress code enforced at all times.