Section of Skerries Harbour pier to close due to ‘significant corrosion’

A survey has found significant corrosion on sections of the quay wall at Skerries Harbour pier. Pic: Fingal County Council

A section of the pier at Skerries Harbour will close from tomorrow due to “significant” corrosion.

A survey has found large voids in the sheet piles of the quay wall on the outer harbour that was originally constructed in 1968.

The decision to close the pier follows a report by Malachy Walsh & Partners (MWP) and an underwater thickness survey by Norfolk Marine Engineering in December 2021.

The survey found that the corrosive damage had caused core materials of the harbour wall to fall out.

The survey designated the structure as being in a critical condition, with “advanced deterioration and significant defects noted to the structural element”.

“The functionality and/or load carrying capacity of the element considered to be significantly reduced with local failures possible,” it added.

The MWP report said that “given the condition of the pier”, it recommended closure until remediation works are carried out.

Fingal County Council has appointed a consultant engineer team to design a new structure to ensure the long-term future of the pier.

The local authority has said the section will remain closed until the remedial work has been completed “as the scale and complexity of this work is considerable”.

Contractors will begin moving containers currently located on the affected section of the pier to new locations which have been agreed with the owners.

A 10-metre opening has been provided along the pier for unloading of catch and a fence will be erected to secure the closed off area.