Second Irish Lego store to open in Dublin following Grafton Street success

Customer in a queue in front of a Danish toy production company Lego store in Shanghai.

Globally, in 2022, the Danish-headquartered Lego recorded sales of 64.6bn Danish krone (€8.68bn). Photo: Fan Jianlei via Getty Images

A second Irish Lego store is set to open in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre very soon.

This comes after Lego opened its first Irish shop on Grafton Street back in August 2022.

The new store is due to open in October of this year ahead of the busy Christmas shopping season.

The new 200 sq. metre store will offer an extensive range of new products only available at Lego stores and Lego.com, according to RTE reports.

It will include a Pick a Brick Wall, hands-on play opportunities and Build a Minifigure Tower — where visitors can make their own Lego people with a wide selection of bottoms, tops, heads, hair pieces and accessories.

Lego Group Director of EMEA Marketing, Amy Pearson, said: "The launch of the Lego store on Grafton Street in 2022 proved how loved the Lego brand is here in Ireland, so we are absolutely delighted to be bringing a second store to the Irish market this autumn.

"The new Lego store in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by the endless play opportunities Lego has to offer.

"This store will be a top retail destination for product launches and events, while acting as a hub for our tenured Lego community and new builders alike, welcoming them to an exciting journey of discovery with the Lego universe.”

Blanchardstown Centre spokesman Sharon Walsh said the shopping centre is really excited to welcome the Lego store.

She added: "Creating unique customer experiences is increasingly important and this interactive, fully immersive store speaks directly to that."

The company said that official opening date and dates for in-store events will be announced soon.

The Grafton Street store recorded average weekly revenues of over €213,000 last year.