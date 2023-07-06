Sean McDermott Street swimming pool to reopen next week

The revamped swimming pool on Sean McDermott Street will open next week. Pic: Dublin City Council

The remodelled Sean McDermott Street swimming pool in Dublin city centre is set to finally reopen next week, four years since its closure.

The north inner-city pool was closed in 2019 due to ongoing issues with roof leaks and broken tiles and has been undergoing extensive renovations since February.

The community pool will reopen from Tuesday, July 11, with public swimming available from 12pm to 4pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays until the end of August.

Construction work to the pool has been completed and work is ongoing to deep clean the facility for its grand reopening.

In September, Swim Ireland will take over the day-to-day operation of the facility and Dublin City Council will contribute to the running costs.

The council will reopen and run the pool in the interim summer months until Swim Ireland takes over.

The council will enter into a three-year agreement with Swim Ireland, who will provide programmes, swimming lessons and memberships.

The pool facility, which is a concrete structure with a flat roof, was originally built in the 1970s and underwent renovations in the 1980s, following a fire, and further repairs in 2014.

Local residents have been campaigning for the reopening of the pool since its closure, arguing that it is a vital local amenity.

Works to the pool include retiling damaged areas of the pool, desk and basin and repairs to the roof to fix a leak.

The reception area has been reconfigured to provide more public space, while some electrical and ventilation works have been carried out, as well as recladding and decoration of the facade.