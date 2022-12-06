Seal spotted on mattress dumped in the sea off Dún Laoghaire

The video shows a seal on the dumped mattress in Dún Laoghaire

There are growing concerns for the amount of pollution in the water surrounding Dublin after a seal was spotted on a mattress dumped in the sea off Dún Laoghaire.

Harriet Donnelly, CEO of Flossie and The Beach Cleaners, took to social media to share the video last night.

The footage, taken at the weekend, shows the seal on a mattress and surrounded by other plastic waste at West Pier in Dun Laoghaire.

“Sometimes you need to put a shocking image up on social media to get people to act and start helping,” Harriet said.

“We’re always being flooded with images around the world of whales with fishing rigs stuck around their flukes. We have all of that happening on our front doorstep too.

“The mattress is bad, but if you zoom into the video, the area is caked in polystyrene, there’s plastic everywhere. The easiest way to get it out is to tow the mattress back to land by boat.

“The amount we clean up in Dublin Bay, what we witness and what we see, you can’t help but wonder how much pollution is affecting our marine life locally.”

Flossie and the Beach Cleaners are passionate about saving the oceans and sea creatures from the ravages of plastic pollution.

Flossie Donnelly and her mum Harriet on a beach clean near Sandycove

Flossie Donnelly and her mum Harriet on a beach clean near Sandycove

They are concerned about the future of the water surrounding Ireland and they hope to make a real difference before it’s too late.

“Everything breaks down eventually. For something to break down to nothing, it takes hundreds of years,” Harriet said.

“The mattress in the sea is going to be quite compact for a while, it’ll rip into pieces and get smaller and smaller.

“From the mattress breaking down to plastic bottles, the rocks and the power of the waves makes them shred in the ocean. It’s very easy for marine life to digest it.

“Where that seal is on the mattress, we clean there. The seal pups come up to watch us clean. They open their nose to breathe, and you can just see polystyrene balls float straight into their nose.

“The area is known for collecting extreme amounts of pollution, but the mattress is a whole new one,” she added.