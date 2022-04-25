Sea swimmers in Dublin urged to have their say on future bathing water policies

The survey aims to gather information about where, when and why people are swimming outside the summer season. Pic: Justin Farrelly

Sea swimmers have been urged to participate in an online survey to help inform Dublin’s bathing water policy during the winter months.

The Bathing Water Expert Group wants to find out more information about where, when and why people are swimming outside the traditional summer season, which runs from June 1 until September 15.

The results of the survey will be used to assess potential options to help protect winter swimmers’ health. Those who engage in ‘out of season’ swimming are encouraged to participate.

Launching the survey, which closes on May 6, the expert group noted an increased interest in winter swimming over the past two years.

The questionnaire covers a range of areas, from water quality and safety issues to swimming times and changing facilities.

Nationwide, local authorities monitor and manage 148 designated bathing areas and 70 other waters during the official bathing season, with limited sampling carried out by some councils over the winter months.

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP), a member of the Love Dublin Bay and Dollymount Dames sea swimming groups, said it is “crucial” for as many people as possible participate in the survey.

“Dublin swimmers can help influence a wider interpretation of the EU Bathing Directive to an all-year bathing season,” she said.

“We are seeking more funding for local authorities to test water quality frequently throughout the year and for the EPA to report the results online.

“I would like to see new technology used to provide real-time testing and reporting so bathers can be assured of water quality on a daily basis.”

Gerry Jones, chairperson of the SOS Dublin Bay campaign group, said while they would be encouraging their members to complete the survey, it appeared similar to one previously used by local authorities.

“The data being gathered is generic and I don’t see what further understanding it will give regarding bathing water quality,” he said. “They do not ask if swimmers have suffered any sickness which may have been caused by pollution.

“Our survey of 1,200 swimmers in March last year identified that 22pc of respondents had suffered sickness likely to have been caused by bathing water quality.”

The Bathing Water Expert Group is made up of representatives of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Health Service Executive, the County and City Management Association, An Taisce, Coastwatch Ireland, Water Safety Ireland and Irish Water.