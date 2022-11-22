Schools and businesses closed after two-day water outage in north Dublin

Residents and businesses across north county Dublin are dealing with water disruptions for a second day as Irish Water work to repair a burst water main.

The water shortages have resulted in the closure of schools and businesses in the area, while shops are selling out of bottled water.

The disruptions are affecting customers in Lissenhall, Rush, Lusk, Loughshinny, Donabate and surrounding areas in Fingal since 5am on Monday.

Crystal, a resident in Rush, said her two children in St Joseph's Secondary School were notified at 8.15am that the school would be closed due to the water outage.

“I put a bucket out in the back yard to catch rain water so we can use the toilets,” she said.

“We have a college student and two secondary school students. But the two in secondary school, their school cancelled this morning.

“My husband who works from home left this morning to go find water somewhere.

“We were notified that the water would be off from 5am yesterday. They said it would be on by noon and then they extended that until 3pm and then 6pm.

“We were then told it would be back by 9pm and it’s still out this morning,” Crystal said.

“We don’t have any indication of when it’s coming back. We have stacks of dishes in our kitchen but what choice do we have?

“We have over 10,000 people just in Rush, 10,000 people without water for 28 hours is a major health concern.

“This is something they should have thought of when they started expanding the area,” she added.

Andrew Barry, who lives in Lusk, said shops are running out of bottled water.

“We are currently 28 hours with no water. There are no water supplies in the shops in Lusk, the Lidls are all sold out, the local Centras are all sold out and the schools are now closed,” he said.

Mr Barry, a father of two, said his family is relying on buying water bottles which are quickly selling out.

“I tried to get water yesterday and I got a couple of litres expecting it to be back by 6pm, but when I went out last night there was none in the local shops.

“I had to drive down to swords to buy some water. There were lots of people buying water because there is none in Lusk.

“You can’t do your washing, you can’t do your cleaning and there are local businesses who don’t have any water.

“The whole of Lusk has been affected. There is a growing population here which is nearly 10,000 people in Lusk. It's a huge outage.

“There is no sign of any water tankers and the last update from Fingal County Council was last night at midnight.”

Irish Water said crews are on the ground working to restore water as quickly as possible, however, the burst pipe may cause reduced pressure and/or outages.

“Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage,” said Irish Water.

“The repairs are being conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate their patience as we work to repair the burst and return the water supply.”