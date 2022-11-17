Scale of Heineken pint price hike ‘surprising’, says Dublin craft beer owner

Hope Beer owner Wim de Jongh says rising costs are having an impact. Pic: Hope Beer

A Dublin brewery owner has said the extent of Heineken price hikes was “surprising”, despite the growing impact of rising costs in the industry.

“Interestingly, I think Heineken is now more expensive than our craft beer,” said Wim de Jongh, owner of Hope Beer in Kilbarrack, Co Dublin.

“I understand why Heineken had to increase their prices, but I was surprised by the amount. Their cost increases would not have been as severe as ours per litre of beer.”

The brewery also had to increase their prices in July due to a spike in costs.

“We increased our prices by 5pc for our kegs and 9pc for our retail products,” he said.

“We use extremely expensive ingredients compared to the big breweries and we brew on a much smaller scale,” he said.

“Our electricity costs are up about 300pc. I had to increase wages to support our employees at the start of the year. Our packaging costs are up between 40 and 50pc.”

The brewer said he expects more price rises across the industry due to the cost of malted barley.

“The malt, which is an important ingredient, will increase incredibly. I’ve heard anything between 30 and 40pc.

Hope Brewery in Kilbarrack, Co Dublin

Hope Brewery in Kilbarrack, Co Dublin

“Even though that is a relatively small part of the total cost of the beer, in the case of Heineken or Diageo it would be a much larger percentage of the total costs.

“In our ingredients, hops are the highest valued cost. We use very expensive and rare hops,” he said.

The Dubliner said it is “incredibly important” the public support local breweries in the run up to Christmas.

“We cannot compete with Heineken or Diageo on any national scale. We have a distributor that sells our beer nationwide, but really we rely on our local customers,” he said.

The brewery sells about 60pc of their beer in North Dublin and produces a range of five core beers. Their latest limited edition includes a ‘Dublin Porter’, a seasonal beer for the winter.

Meanwhile, Stephen Clinch, co-owner of Trouble Brewing in Co Kildare, is trying to hold off raising his prices for the next 13 months.

“I’m aiming to hold off for the next 13 months but I don’t know what is going to happen. There could be other shocks in the future, but for now that’s the plan,” he said.

Stephen Clinch of Trouble Brewing

Stephen Clinch of Trouble Brewing

Trouble Brewing produces between 10 and 12 core beers and supplies draft in pubs across Dublin.

The brewery owner said he “wasn’t overly surprised” when he heard Heineken were increasing their prices.

“The increases were inevitable,” he said. “It might make publicans look around and see what other options are available.

“We are going to hold the price as long as we can, hopefully the cost of electricity will level off,” said Mr Clinch, adding that the cost of grain has “almost doubled in the last 12 months”.

“Everything has got way more expensive this year, but we are a small company and had a good year with the pubs being back open.

“Most of our business would traditionally have been in draft, but since the pandemic we switched over to doing more cans.

“That’s why we are in a bit of a stronger position because we still have the cans,” he said.

De Jongh and Clinch's comments come as Dublin pub Darkey Kelly’s revealed their plans to remove their Heineken taps after the “unfair” price hikes.