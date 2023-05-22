Save the Hellfire Club vows to continue fighting to preserve ‘vulnerable landscape’

Over 23,000 sign petition against €22m interpretive centre and sky-bridge

The Hellfire Club is a popular walking area in the Dublin mountains

The Save the Hellfire Club has said it will continue to raise awareness to prevent the “commercialisation of a very vulnerable habitat and landscape”.

South Dublin County Council plans to spend over €22m to transform Massy’s Estate and the Hellfire Club into a major tourist attraction, including a large “interpretive centre” and sky-bridge.

The scale of this development will “have a negative impact on what is already a very fragile environment”, according to the Save the Hellfire Club.

The group is made up of Friends of Massy’s Wood, residents associations and community groups, who joined forces to protect the natural wilderness from “inappropriate development”.

Elizabeth Davidson, who is strongly involved in the campaign, told Independent.ie: “We’re still trying to raise public awareness. Nobody wants it, there’s 23,000 signatures on a petition against it.

“There’ll be huge destruction of habitats, it’ll bring huge traffic to the area and overcrowding. It’ll be over commercialisation of a very vulnerable habitat and landscape.

“It’s absolutely a very historical site as well. It’s a great view, but it’s not a hub. It’s going to be an office too. The Dublin Mountains Partnership is going to be based there.

“We’re waiting for the outcome of the European Court Case at the moment. We’re expecting a decision on the basis of what they’re looking at, which is the habitat directive.

“We lost our case in the Supreme Court, so the council is free to go ahead with the development if that is still what they’re going to do,” she added.

Elizabeth also spoke about how “the red squirrel, otters and badgers” will be at risk as they’re not protected under the habitats directive, and she highlighted how the “insects and biodiversity are disappearing”.

Campaigners are seeking support to “maintain the natural integrity of the landscape” as the “grounds have already suffered from frequent logging”.

The online petition in support of their campaign remains open. Independent.ie has contacted South Dublin County Council for comment.