Sandymount residents call for new taskforce as disruptive projects lead to traffic ‘rat runs’

Work on the Sandymount Coastal Flood Defence Scheme is due to begin in 2026. Pic: Damien Storan

Residents of Sandymount are calling for an independently led taskforce to manage a number of major projects planned along the Strand Road over the coming years.

Residents are currently facing 12 months of disruption due to Irish Water replacing a century-old 3km water pipeline in the area.

The project is set to benefit 80,000 water customers in the long term, however, the disruption has resulted in “rat run diversions” through residential areas, increasing traffic and noise levels.

The project commenced in October, with the south bound lane closed from the Sean Moore Road to the Merrion Gates.

Irish Water has announced another road closure at Merrion Gates for two weeks until April 16 to replace a “complex section” of the pipeline.

The full water project is expected to be completed by the summer. Irish Water said the works are necessary due to the age and fragile nature of the pipes.

Other projects planned for the area include EirGrid’s proposals to install more than 50km of underground cables across the city, particularly along the Strand Road linking Poolbeg substation to North Wall, Inchicore and Carrickmines.

The wider project would likely cause traffic disruption for up to five years across the city.

In 2021, flood defence proposals were put forward to raise the sea wall along the promenade to protect against coastal erosion, a move broadly welcomed by residents as tides rise.

Construction on the Sandymount Coastal Flood Defence Scheme is due to begin in 2026.

Separately, a proposed two-way cycle lane for Strand Road was halted last year over resident concerns of traffic displacement.

David Turner, chairman of the Sandymount and Merrion Residents Association, said residential areas have become a “rat run” due to ongoing projects.

“For people on The Beach and Strand Roads the Irish Water project has reduced traffic because it has been one way on a staggered basis,” he said.

“This has created rat run diversions with rush hour traffic funnelled into residential roads which are not designed for this kind of traffic flow.

“At rush hour it is causing major traffic disruption, noise and emission pollution, and safety concerns given the increased volumes on narrow roads and junctions.”

The group is calling on the council and local TDs to implement an independent led taskforce to streamline the projects and avoid prolonged disruption.

“There are a number of major projects being considered for this route, flood defences, sewage upgrade, cycle lane and electric cable works over coming years,” Mr Turner said.

“If there is no coordination between the various agencies it is going to cause years of unnecessary disruption.

“That’s why we have called for an independently led taskforce to be established to make sure they are delivered as efficiently as possible without duplication and unnecessary cost,” he added.

Independent.ie has contacted Dublin City Council for comment.