Sam Smith at Dublin’s 3Arena: Everything you need to know this weekend

Sam Smith is taking GLORIA, The Tour to the 3Arena this weekend, April 14 and 15.

Sam’s upcoming 13-track record, Gloria, will be their boldest statement yet and comes off the back of the huge success of lead single, Unholy.

As the tour kicked off on April 12 at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, Sam said: “I’m so excited. I feel like I’ve been gearing up for this show my whole life, honestly.

“What a lot of people don’t know about my roots and where I come from is how much I love theatre.

“Even with all the pop shows I’ve done, I’ve always tried to bring an element of drama… and I really feel like this time I’ve been able to make the show of my dreams.”

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this weekend’s gigs:

What time do the doors open at?

Doors open at 6.30pm. It’s advised to allow plenty of time to travel to the venue, as traffic is expected. It is also encouraged to use public transport wherever possible.

Can children go?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult and standing is strictly over-14s only.

Can I bring a bag?

3Arena has a maximum bag size limit in place of 40cm x 40cm x 20cm. Large rucksacks, luggage or oversized bags are not permitted.

Food and drink cannot be brought into the arena but there will be food and drink, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, available to buy inside.

Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, laser pointers, large umbrellas, posters A3 size or larger and professional camera equipment are also banned from the venue.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are sold out for Friday night, but resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster. There are tickets remaining for Saturday's show.

What’s the setlist?

Act I: Love

Stay With Me

I’m Not the Only One

Like I Can

Nirvana

Too Good at Goodbyes

To Die For

Perfect

How Do You Sleep?

Dancing With a Stranger

Act II: Beauty

I’m Kissing You

Lay Me Down

Love Goes

Gimme

Lose You

Promises

I’m Not Here to Make Friends

Act III: Sex

Gloria

Human Nature

Unholy

Sam did add “secret” songs to the set list, similar to Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour, so there could be some changes.