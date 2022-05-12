RTÉ’s Eileen Dunne joins St Francis Hospice team for Women’s Mini Marathon

Eileen Dunne at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, with staff and volunteers signed up to be part of 'Team Eileen' in the Women’s Mini Marathon on June 5

RTÉ’s Eileen Dunne has revealed she’s raising funds for a Dublin hospice charity by participating in next month’s Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.

The popular news presenter, who sits on St Francis Hospice’s voluntary board of directors, recently confirmed she is to retire from the national broadcaster next year after a career spanning four decades.

She visited the hospice in Blanchardstown this week to meet some of the staff and volunteers signed up for ‘Team Eileen’ in the Women’s Mini Marathon on June 5.

Ms Dunne will appear on RTÉ’s Today show tomorrow to encourage others to walk or run the marathon on behalf of the Dublin-based charity.

“The dedication, professionalism and commitment of the staff and volunteers of St Francis Hospice is admirable and inspirational,” she said.

“I would like as many people as possible to join with me to raise funds for the vital care necessary for some of the most vulnerable and precious people within our society.”

The presenter also appealed to those who can’t take part in the marathon to make a donation. “No matter how big or small, it will all help,” she added.

Over the years, participants in the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon have raised over €1.4m for St Francis Hospice.

It costs €17.64m per year to provide hospice services in the north Dublin region, with €14.78m in funding coming from the HSE.

To maintain and expand existing services in 2022, €4.67m needs to be generated through fundraising.

This will be the 40th year of the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, which is the largest event of its kind in the world.

Since the first 10km race was held in 1983, more than one million women have taken part, raising funds for hundreds of deserving causes in the process.

A strong turnout is expected for next month’s event after two years of virtual marathons.

To sign up on behalf of St Francis Hospice, visit www.sfh.ie