RTÉ presenter Blathnaid Treacy to host Be There mental health festival in Dublin

RTÉ presenter Bláthnaid Treacy will host a pop-up care festival on behalf of Mental Health Ireland at Blanchardstown Centre this weekend.

The Be There festival will run on Saturday and Sunday to mark World Mental Health month and include discussions with experts.

Ms Treacy will MC the event, while there will also be a guest appearance from DJ Ray Shah.

Anyone who buys a €3 wristband at the door will get discounts off purchases in selected stores. There will also be a number of collection points where you can donate to the charity.

All funds raised will go to Mental Health Ireland to help the charity provide free training and resources for community groups, educational scholarships and support volunteers around the country.

On the day there will be entertainment, informative talks, fashion shows, giveaways and discounts throughout the centre.

“With this event, we want to remind everybody to make time for their own mental health and wellbeing,” said Georgina Lawless, from Mental Health Ireland.

“We’re all so busy and during stressful times, we can forget to look up, breathe, connect with others and have fun. We can’t pour from an empty cup.

“We are delighted to team up with the team at Blanchardstown Centre who really are all about giving back to their customers.

“They welcome the opportunity to understand the importance of mental health and how they might support their customers and staff.

“The money raised will allow Mental Health Ireland to continue to grow mental health in our communities,” she added.