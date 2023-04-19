Row of eight derelict homes in inner city Dublin to be redeveloped

The derelict houses on Tyrrell Place (on the right) which will be redeveloped. Pic: Google

Eight adjoining derelict buildings in the north inner city are set to be partially demolished and rebuilt to create eight new homes.

The row of houses on 1-8 Tyrrell Place have been derelict for a number of years and have fallen into a state of “disrepair”.

Dublin city councillors have approved plans to partially demolish the existing buildings, while keeping the front facades.

The first dwelling, at 1 Tyrrell Place, will be a two-storey home with a one-storey rear extension, while the seven other dwellings, from 2-8 Tyrell Place, will be two-storey dwellings with two-storey rear extensions.

The buildings across the road are also derelict, but are in private ownership. The proposal went out for public consultation in February and received no objections.

However, concerns were raised by councillors about the cost of retaining the front facades of the run-down properties.

The council previously spent €700,000 to retain the facades of homes on Ballybough Road. After issues arose with the facades, the homes were fully demolished and rebuilt from scratch, delaying the project by about 18 months.

“It’s a horrible, horrible street, unfortunately, it’s derelict. Why not just knock it down and rebuild properly,” said councillor Nial Ring.

Robert Buckle, senior executive engineer at Dublin City Council, said the project is expected to take 24 months to complete and a more “accurate” cost will be available after the design is approved.

“These are derelict properties that have been in a state of disrepair for a number of years,” Mr Buckle told councillors at Tuesday's area committee meeting.

“We will be keeping the front facade of Tyrell Place in its original features, but we will be changing the windows, doors and roof,” he said.

In regard to the facades, Mr Buckle said the concerns will be raised with the conservation architects but, “we are bound by the same planning laws as everybody else in the city”.