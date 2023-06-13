Row of ‘dilapidated’ inner city houses approved for redevelopment

The derelict houses on Tyrrell Place (on the right) which will be redeveloped. Pic: Google

A row of dwellings in “dilapidated condition” in the north inner city will be partially demolished and rebuilt to create eight new homes.

Councillors have approved proposals to develop the row of houses on 1-8 Tyrrell Place which have been derelict for a number of years and have fallen into a state of “disrepair”.

The derelict dwellings are currently in a “dilapidated condition” with damage to the walls, roof and stairs throughout.

As part of proposals, the front facades of the dwellings will be retained to keep the historical character of the buildings, while the remaining parts of the buildings will be demolished.

Eight two-story one-bedrooms homes with rear extensions ranging from 35.5 sq m to 47.7 sq will be constructed in its place.

However, the dwellings are expected to “fall short” of the minimum residential standards due to their size. Currently, half of the units fall below the minimum floor area requirement for a one-bedroom house (45 sq m), and the other half “slightly exceed” the requirement.

“Given the nature of the proposal which is refurbishment works to an existing historic terrace on a restricted site, some flexibility should be observed,” said the council.

“The proposal to refurbish the scheme as proposed will be both cost and time efficient allowing for the timely delivery of important housing in this area of the city,” it added.

The dwellings will have no car parking or private open spaces, however, according to the council, “the terrace is in close proximity to Mountjoy Square Park.

“Given the location of the terrace and its existing site constraints and the works proposed; close proximity to city centre amenities lessens the requirement for private open space and it is not considered essential in this instance,” said the council.

The buildings across the road are also derelict, but are in private ownership. Planning permission was granted in August 2021 for two new apartment blocks on the adjoining site. The two apartment blocks will consist of 52 apartments.

The proposal was previously partially approved by the local area committee and was approved by the full council on Monday night.

However, concerns were previously by councillors about the cost of retaining the front facades of the run-down properties.

Following a public consultation in February last year, the proposals received four submission.

“All comments received were compiled and were incorporated into the design where feasible,” said the council.

“As part of the design process extensive engagement was undertaken with technical departments and other stakeholders within Dublin City Council to ensure that the proposal is fully consistent with current plans and policies of the City Council as well as national guidance and standards.”