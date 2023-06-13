Row erupts between Dublin councillors and Lord Mayor over Greta Thunberg ‘greenwashing’ for Freedom of Dublin award

Councillor Nial Ring said the Freedom of the city nomination is ‘coming from the Green Party hierarchy rather than the Lord Mayor’ in a heated row.

A war of words erupted between Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy and Councillor Nial Ring over the awarding of the Freedom of Dublin City to Greta Thunberg.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy has said she is not a “little woman” in a chair that has to “revere to her leader and king Eamon Ryan” in a heated row between councillors over the awarding of the Freedom of Dublin City to Greta Thunberg.

Dublin City Councillors have approved awarding the Freedom of the Dublin City to Swedish Environmentalist Greta Thunberg, along with Irish Environmentalist Duncan Stewart.

However, several councillors accused the Green Party Lord Mayor of using the award for “headline fodder”, “greenwashing” and said that the nomination was “cronyism” on Monday night.

“I take insult on his remark that somehow the little woman here at the chair wouldn’t have a thought in her mind, and would have to revere to her leader and the king Eamon Ryan,” the Lord Mayor told Independent councillor Nial Ring for his remarks on her nomination.

“That is untrue and very insulting actually,” she said.

Councillor Ring told the chamber that the Lord Mayor’s decision “is coming from the Green Party hierarchy rather than the Lord Mayor”.

“I believe Greta will reflect on this nomination and the fact that she is being used as headline fodder,” he said.

“As a principle person I have no doubt she will ask herself how she could accept an award from the capital city of a country which the Taoiseach himself has described as laggard when it comes to climate change.”

Cllr Ring said there is “no coincidence” that the nomination comes days after the EPA said the State would not meet its climate action targets.

“Not one target will be met according to the EPA,” he said.

While Cllr Mannix Flynn, also an Independent, said the nomination is “outrageous”. “It’s Green Partyism, it’s cronyism at the highest order”.

“With the city in the disgraceful state that it is in at the moment, filthy, dirty and manky up to its knees in filth and dirt and the city council you are sitting in refusing point blank to clean the streets.

“It’s greenwashing of the highest order. If it wasn't’ the fact that you are leaving very soon I would ask for your resignation,” he said.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy rejected the criticism that she was using the award to “boost the Green Party agenda”.

The lord Mayor said Ms Thunberg has had a “significant presence on the international stage, particularly in rallying young people to the climate change challenge”.

“World's most prominent global campaigner of our time.

“She is also a young person who sacrificed so much in the last number of years, including her schooling, to bring a new energy and spirit to the climate cause,” she said.

Cllr Pat Dunne of Independents4Change said Greta Thunberg is “anti-capitalist”, adding, “unlike the Green Party which I believe to be the most right wing Green party in Europe”.

“You are attempting to use her activism and reputation to boost your own party,” he said.

Cllr Dermot Lacey, Labour Party, said the argument was “one of saddest debates I have seen on this city council,” adding that the granting of the Freedom of the City was always a moment of “celebration”.

The nominations for the Freedom of the City of Dublin were made last week at a meeting of Dublin City Council’s Protocol Committee.

Kellie Harrington, Ailbhe Smyth and Professor Mary Aiken were the last people to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin in 2022.

The conferring ceremony for the Freedom of the City of Dublin will be presented on Wednesday, June 21 at the Mansion House."